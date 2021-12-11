Kwanzaa: Exploring the Origins of Agriculture as we BuildBackBetter by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 9:29 PM

Central to our remembering, reflection and recommitment to our Kwanzaa Holiday Celebration is a renaissance of Black Agriculture in the "Greatest Garden in the World." Womanity is our theme for 2022, assigned by Queen Mother and we begin the journey.

Long ago, the ancient esteemed ancestors along Nile Valley Civilizations established Agriculture as the Foundation of Womanity.



Clearly it is 4 women holding up the heavens and measuring the stars, water in the Hapi River, quantifying time.



Early Agriculture Census began considering the mathematical equations necessary to measure the land, forecast food production, security and distribution for a greater spiritual experience here on earth.



Kwanzaa, a "California Grown" small aspect of a much larger academic theory by Dr. Maulana Karenga could provide fundamental basic tools towards revisiting the creation of "Matunda Ya Kwanza."



Embracing and elevating "Womanity" was the assignment and here we go in the Land of Queen Califia.



The last time the California State Capitol was being retrofitted, Assemblymember Rev. Leon Ralph helped lead the way. Childhood memories of him preaching at St. John Missionary Baptist Church are vivid and that is where we will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 before heading to the California State Capitol.



This time our California State Capitol is under construction and we will be outside on the West Steps, the way we began the journey last century.



Today, we know the signs and symbols all around our California State Capitol, Assemblyman Ken Cooley, Chair of the Rules Committee has demonstrated beyond words, a great affinity for food and agriculture.



The message and expected profound direction from Her Excellency, Dr. Katheryn Hall-Trujillo will again raise expectations as we BuildBackBetter utilizing equity and inclusion in our "California Grown" $333+ billion dollar annual California Working Landscape, leveraging the sacred science from the origins of Agriculture by people of African Descent.



May my esteemed Elders and Council of Elders, training an Elder in Training be pleased with Khubaka, finding his seat of authority to #BuildBlackBetter, this time with time tested support.



###