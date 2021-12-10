Q1. How much do _________________ lives matter?
A1. Enough to assert that no demographic should be put in the preponderant situation of having to privately pay other demographics to occupy Earth?
Q2. How much does an individual life matter?
A2. Enough to assert that that individual does not have to pay another person to occupy Earth?
Q3. What's a deliciously elegant and benign alternative?
A3. Socializing the entirety of market-determined locational value.
Come along on a free walking tour uncovering the intersection of real estate and social justice, focusing on San Francisco history.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 12/11/2021
|How Much? the walking tour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 11
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason St.
San Francisco
(meet in the lobby)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 10th, 2021 7:02 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network