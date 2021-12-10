Q1. How much do _________________ lives matter?



A1. Enough to assert that no demographic should be put in the preponderant situation of having to privately pay other demographics to occupy Earth?



Q2. How much does an individual life matter?



A2. Enough to assert that that individual does not have to pay another person to occupy Earth?



Q3. What's a deliciously elegant and benign alternative?



A3. Socializing the entirety of market-determined locational value.



Come along on a free walking tour uncovering the intersection of real estate and social justice, focusing on San Francisco history.

