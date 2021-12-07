From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice For Cab Drivers! Taxi Drivers Demand Their Money Back From San Francico Officials
Taxi cab drivers who have or had medallions protested the MTA and city officials who allowed them be become devalued.
Taxi drivers protested at San Francisco City Hall on December 7, 2021 to demand that they get their money back from the taxi medallions that they purchased from the City and then were devalued when the MTA and City politicians allowed UBER, Lyft and other unregulated operators in the City.
Drivers say that they face massive exploitation with long hours and the City was responsible for their plight.
They charged former Mayor Ed Lee and Mayor London Breed are ignoring their conditions while they continue to support the interests of UBER & Lyft.
The drivers were also joined by the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance SFTWA who said that this deregulation had harmed not only the drivers but the public with more pollution.
The San Francisco City Employees Credit Union had also sued the City and County of San Francisco for compensation because of the collapse of the value of the loans they made to drivers who are owners of the medallions. UBER and Lyft have also undermined public transit including to the Airport where BART has been hurt economically and the SFO Airport Commission is chaired by former UA Plumbers Union President Larry Mazzola.
Additional media:
SF destroyed the lives of cab drivers—and is now trying to duck responsibility
https://48hills.org/2021/12/sf-destroyed-the-lives-of-cab-drivers-and-is-now-trying-to-duck-responsibility/?fbclid=IwAR0BaS56CiZVfwZq-ujAl2XdXhWX78RqPa4lDpSZAtOF-gqbwtx268tIvmA
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://youtu.be/ZwB3tIVSgbk
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
WW 5-27-21 UBER Blood On It's Hands! & The Criminal Record Of UBER In Brazil With Wagner Oliveria
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-27-21-uber-blood-on-its-hands-the-criminal-record-of-uber-in-brazil-with-wagner-oliveria
First driver to sue Uber in Brazil: “The algorithm is the new foreman”
Wagner Oliveira reports judicial battle in a book and launches YouTube channel to encourage colleagues to seek rights
https://www.brasildefato.com.br/2021/05/03/first-driver-to-sue-uber-in-brazil-the-algorithm-is-the-new-foreman?fbclid=IwAR1lZ7XrKwzrpCZmPvSZYXjzMOCxEz6hjQVhpXyudm0vNm4uz60f-YivZUs
http://www.sftwa.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
