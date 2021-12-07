Taxi cab drivers who have or had medallions protested the MTA and city officials who allowed them be become devalued.

Taxi drivers protested at San Francisco City Hall on December 7, 2021 to demand that they get their money back from the taxi medallions that they purchased from the City and then were devalued when the MTA and City politicians allowed UBER, Lyft and other unregulated operators in the City.Drivers say that they face massive exploitation with long hours and the City was responsible for their plight.They charged former Mayor Ed Lee and Mayor London Breed are ignoring their conditions while they continue to support the interests of UBER & Lyft.The drivers were also joined by the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance SFTWA who said that this deregulation had harmed not only the drivers but the public with more pollution.The San Francisco City Employees Credit Union had also sued the City and County of San Francisco for compensation because of the collapse of the value of the loans they made to drivers who are owners of the medallions. UBER and Lyft have also undermined public transit including to the Airport where BART has been hurt economically and the SFO Airport Commission is chaired by former UA Plumbers Union President Larry Mazzola.