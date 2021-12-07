Who was James Baldwin? What impact did he have on Black and Queer culture? Come learn and experience the legacy of queer ancestor James Baldwin through creative writing, deep discussion, and laying bare the questions. Join us in interrogating the resonance of his words in our present day with Rotimi Agbabiaka (all pronouns)! December 16th, 6pm-8pm pst, online only. Registration at eyezen.org from $5-$50.
A novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist, James Baldwin’s vivid words, insightful commentary, and fiery activism gave voice to the experience of being Black and Queer in America and has inspired generations of people all over the world to insist on the dignity and liberty of all humans.
FabLab is produced in partnership with @Solvidaworldwide, @Latinxmafia, and @eyezenpresents.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 12/16/2021
|FabLab Playshop: James Baldwin
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 16
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Eye Zen Presents
|Location Details
|Virtual, online only
|
For more event information: http://eyezen.org/fablab-playshop-james-ba...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 7th, 2021 10:36 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network