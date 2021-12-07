top
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
FabLab Playshop: James Baldwin
Date Thursday December 16
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author Eye Zen Presents
Location Details
Virtual, online only
Who was James Baldwin? What impact did he have on Black and Queer culture? Come learn and experience the legacy of queer ancestor James Baldwin through creative writing, deep discussion, and laying bare the questions. Join us in interrogating the resonance of his words in our present day with Rotimi Agbabiaka (all pronouns)! December 16th, 6pm-8pm pst, online only. Registration at eyezen.org from $5-$50.

A novelist, playwright, essayist, poet, and activist, James Baldwin's vivid words, insightful commentary, and fiery activism gave voice to the experience of being Black and Queer in America and has inspired generations of people all over the world to insist on the dignity and liberty of all humans.

FabLab is produced in partnership with @Solvidaworldwide, @Latinxmafia, and @eyezenpresents.
For more event information: http://eyezen.org/fablab-playshop-james-ba...

http://eyezen.org/fablab-playshop-james-ba...
