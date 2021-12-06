German Chancellor Otto Bismark ushered in the first Welfare State to pre-empt the Socialists; Karl Marx proposed Socialism as the successor state to rampant Capitalism; The Matrix (in Orwellian fashion) anticipated technology would get the better of humanity, trumping both Bismark and Marx once the human worker became wholly redundant except as an electron food-bag for the machines.



In a one hour critique of both the modern hybrid capitalism of Europe, the USA, and China, AND of the 50 gray shades of socialism, The Commons SF's Dooley Pyunck will carry participants to one short-circuiting alternative to technocracy's usurpation of humanity, namely geo-economics.



Geo-economics proposes the Earth as a commonwealth whilst leaving most all human activity as economically privatable. The outcome, it is argued, leaves enough material security (socially provided through public revenue from earth location rent) to allow a substantial portion of the population to largely opt out of salvation via technology. Writ big, an example of this opt out might be "Preference for living like a beach bum in the tropics sans fusion energy and its consequent unlimited profusion of Amazon deliveries."



Those attending live MUST RSVP in order to be gustatorily sated with a post-hour gratis vegetarian meal. To attend live (and stay for the meal), proof of vaccination must be in hand. Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 6th, 2021 5:57 PM