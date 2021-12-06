top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 12/12/2021
Bismark, Marx, and the Matrix
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 12
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
Both live and virtual
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco

ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/98919120670?pwd=ZFMxYXhMb3FJMDdvbGpoSTdJcytCQT09
German Chancellor Otto Bismark ushered in the first Welfare State to pre-empt the Socialists; Karl Marx proposed Socialism as the successor state to rampant Capitalism; The Matrix (in Orwellian fashion) anticipated technology would get the better of humanity, trumping both Bismark and Marx once the human worker became wholly redundant except as an electron food-bag for the machines.

In a one hour critique of both the modern hybrid capitalism of Europe, the USA, and China, AND of the 50 gray shades of socialism, The Commons SF's Dooley Pyunck will carry participants to one short-circuiting alternative to technocracy's usurpation of humanity, namely geo-economics.

Geo-economics proposes the Earth as a commonwealth whilst leaving most all human activity as economically privatable. The outcome, it is argued, leaves enough material security (socially provided through public revenue from earth location rent) to allow a substantial portion of the population to largely opt out of salvation via technology. Writ big, an example of this opt out might be "Preference for living like a beach bum in the tropics sans fusion energy and its consequent unlimited profusion of Amazon deliveries."

Those attending live MUST RSVP in order to be gustatorily sated with a post-hour gratis vegetarian meal. To attend live (and stay for the meal), proof of vaccination must be in hand.
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 6th, 2021 5:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code