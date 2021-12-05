top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
USPS, Corporate Threats, & Democracy: Book Talk w/ Christopher W. Shaw & Ralph Nader
Date Thursday December 09
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCity Lights Booksellers
Location Details
Online event
NEW BOOK TALK: "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy, and the Corporate Threat" by Christopher W. Shaw, and book's forward by Ralph Nader (City Lights Nov. 2021)

Event Host: City Lights Booksellers & Publishers

Date and Time: Thu, Dec 9, 2021, 6:00 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christopher-w-shaw-in-conversation-with-ralph-nader-tickets-168501012063

Copies for sale here: https://citylights.com/open-media-series/1st-class-the-u-s-postal-service-d/

Join City Lights Booksellers for a conversation with Christopher W. Shaw and Ralph Nader (joining via telephone) to discuss Shaw's new book, "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy, and the Corporate Threat." The conversation with be Moderated by Katherine Isaac. Please note: Ralph Nader will be joining us via telephone.

The fight over the future of the U.S. Postal Service is on. Political ideologues and corporate interests have long sought to remake the USPS from a public institution into a private business, and in 2020, during an election dependent on mail-in votes, the attacks escalated.

This year, with mid-term elections fast approaching and the next presidential contest on the horizon, attempts to undermine the essential role of the USPS are gaining ground. Three states have already passed laws to limit voting by mail, with more poised to do the same. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently unveiled a “10-year plan” that openly promises slower delivery times, price hikes on postage, and reduced access to post offices, outlining the next stage of battle.

In "First Class", Christopher Shaw provides an illuminating history of the U.S. Postal Service, exposing the various campaigns against it. He argues that current attacks have implications that go beyond the future of mail service, and will have grave consequences for American democracy if they are not stopped.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 5th, 2021 1:16 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
