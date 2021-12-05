



Event Host: City Lights Booksellers & Publishers



Date and Time: Thu, Dec 9, 2021, 6:00 PM PST



RSVP:



Copies for sale here:



Join City Lights Booksellers for a conversation with Christopher W. Shaw and Ralph Nader (joining via telephone) to discuss Shaw's new book, "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy, and the Corporate Threat." The conversation with be Moderated by Katherine Isaac. Please note: Ralph Nader will be joining us via telephone.



The fight over the future of the U.S. Postal Service is on. Political ideologues and corporate interests have long sought to remake the USPS from a public institution into a private business, and in 2020, during an election dependent on mail-in votes, the attacks escalated.



This year, with mid-term elections fast approaching and the next presidential contest on the horizon, attempts to undermine the essential role of the USPS are gaining ground. Three states have already passed laws to limit voting by mail, with more poised to do the same. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently unveiled a “10-year plan” that openly promises slower delivery times, price hikes on postage, and reduced access to post offices, outlining the next stage of battle.



