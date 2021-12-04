From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hazard Pay NOW! East Bay ATU 192 Transit Workers & Supporters Rally
East Bay ATU 192 transit worker rallied and demanded that they receive hazard pay for the very dangerous work during the pademic.
Over 100 East Bay ATU 192 transit workers and supporters rallied on December 4, 2021 at Oakland City Hall to demand hazard pay for the dangerous work they are doing during the pandemic.
They reported on the dangerous conditions and the fear that they have of also infecting their families and relatives.
The AC Transit Board of Directors has received $150 million in Covid funding but refuses to use it for hazard pay. Workers and unionists from other transit agencies attended and spoke at the rally.
Speakers also discussed the anniversary of the 1946 Oakland general strike which was the last general strike in the United States.
ATU 192 Transit Workers Rally & Speak Out For Hazard Pay
https://youtu.be/eYfqAbdnWQY
New Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferson Fired By RTA For Defending Worker & Human Rights
https://youtu.be/wITh0d7dMYA
New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/
ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news
Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet
https://www.facebook.com/laworkerscouncils/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
ATU 192 Transit Workers Rally & Speak Out For Hazard Pay
https://youtu.be/eYfqAbdnWQY
New Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferson Fired By RTA For Defending Worker & Human Rights
https://youtu.be/wITh0d7dMYA
New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/
ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news
Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet
https://www.facebook.com/laworkerscouncils/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
