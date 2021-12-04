top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Hazard Pay NOW! East Bay ATU 192 Transit Workers & Supporters Rally
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 11:46 PM
East Bay ATU 192 transit worker rallied and demanded that they receive hazard pay for the very dangerous work during the pademic.
sm_img_3949.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 100 East Bay ATU 192 transit workers and supporters rallied on December 4, 2021 at Oakland City Hall to demand hazard pay for the dangerous work they are doing during the pandemic.

They reported on the dangerous conditions and the fear that they have of also infecting their families and relatives.

The AC Transit Board of Directors has received $150 million in Covid funding but refuses to use it for hazard pay. Workers and unionists from other transit agencies attended and spoke at the rally.

Speakers also discussed the anniversary of the 1946 Oakland general strike which was the last general strike in the United States.

Additional media:
ATU 192 Transit Workers Rally & Speak Out For Hazard Pay
https://youtu.be/eYfqAbdnWQY

New Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferson Fired By RTA For Defending Worker & Human Rights
https://youtu.be/wITh0d7dMYA

New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/

ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news

Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet

Additional Information:
https://www.facebook.com/laworkerscouncils/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/brk31Pk1QYc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code