Over 100 East Bay ATU 192 transit workers and supporters rallied on December 4, 2021 at Oakland City Hall to demand hazard pay for the dangerous work they are doing during the pandemic.They reported on the dangerous conditions and the fear that they have of also infecting their families and relatives.The AC Transit Board of Directors has received $150 million in Covid funding but refuses to use it for hazard pay. Workers and unionists from other transit agencies attended and spoke at the rally.Speakers also discussed the anniversary of the 1946 Oakland general strike which was the last general strike in the United States.Additional media:ATU 192 Transit Workers Rally & Speak Out For Hazard PayNew Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferson Fired By RTA For Defending Worker & Human RightsNew Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatoryfiring over hurricane hazard payATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTAZurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quietAdditional Information:Production of Labor Video Project