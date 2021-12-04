From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"March for Our Future" Redistricting Protest
Hundreds marched in Fresno to support fair redistricting. The fight for voting rights is part of the fight against racism--it is a really tough battle.
Hundreds, led by labor icon Dolores Huerta, marched from Arte Américas, a Latino museum in Fresno, to Courthouse Park, where they held a rally, to protest an unfair redistricting process. Neighborhoods are split up in such a way as to guarantee Republican success in local elections. The 2020 Census showed a dramatic increase in Latino population in Fresno, but voting districts look to be maintained in such a way as to limit the impact of the Latino vote. Redistricting town halls have been tense, with right wing thugs appearing and intimidating local activists.
