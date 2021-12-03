50% OFF EVERY. THING.



THIS SUNDAY! December 5th from 10 am to 4 pm



Location is the beautiful Akwaaba Hall at 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.



Because of your support, Uhuru Furniture is now able to move into our own warehouse space, freeing up Akwaaba Hall to host community events and be a rental hall for the community again!



This sale is a THANK YOU for your ongoing support for African community economic development and self-reliance! Take 50% off the tag price of all furniture, lamps, rugs, mirrors, art and collectibles!



Plus, Buy Black Power products will be onsite and make great gifts! Including the Burning Spear Newspaper and Burning Spear Publications books, Decolonaise all-natural hair and skincare products, Uhuru Planet revolutionary apparel tshirts and tote bags, AND Uhuru Pies will be onsite with delicious all-natural, handcrafted sweet and savory pies and cookies. All purchases above $50 gets a free Uhuru Cookie and all purchases above $100 gets a free 4” Uhuru Pies!



Thank you for supporting African community self-determination and liberation! To find out more about what you're supporting when you shop, donate or volunteer with Uhuru Furniture, click here: apedf.org/! For more event information: https://uhurufurniture.blogspot.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 3rd, 2021 1:29 PM