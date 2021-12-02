Join a free, virtual conversation with activists on how elders can join with youth activists to fight for change.
Date and time: Thu, December 9, 2021 @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/co-generational-activism-how-to-fight-for-change-in-your-third-act-tickets-214235342677
SPEAKERS:
--Pennie Opal Plant, Idle No More San Francisco Bay & co-founder of Movement Rights
--Bill McKibbon, founder of 350.org
--Katie Eder, youth climate activist & Executive Director of Future Coalition
--Jerome Foster II, White House Advisor; climate justice activist & voting rights advocate
--moderated by Harriette Cole
ABOUT THE EVENT
Author and climate activist Bill McKibben recently launched Third Act, a new effort to activate older Americans as a force for social good. His reasoning? People over 60 often have the time, money and skills to do the work -- and the planet needs their experience.
A big part of Third Act’s strategy lies in partnering with youth leaders and activists of all ages who are working on climate change, voting rights and social justice — finding new and innovative ways to lift their voices and support their efforts.
On December 9, 2021 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, Encore.org will host a free, virtual conversation with Bill McKibben along with Katie Eder, youth climate organizer and Executive Director of Future Coalition, Pennie Opal Plant, Co-founder of Idle No More, SF Bay and Jerome Foster II, Executive Director at OneMillionOfUs, White House Climate Justice Advisor and environmental activist.
Tune in to learn how they’re collaborating across generations and what each of us can do to get involved. Encore.org Senior Fellow Harriette Cole — journalist, life coach and host of Dreamleapers on WBAI — will moderate.
ORGANIZATIONS
This program is presented by Encore.org (HQ San Francisco, CA) and co-sponsored by Third Act, the Encore Network, Changing the Narrative, Climate Petition to AARP, Growing Greener, The Purpose XChange, SAGE and YEA! Impact.
