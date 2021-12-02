In the new book, Auntie Sewing Squad Guide to Mask Making, Radical Care, and Racial Justice, editors and contributors will talk about their fight to distribute masks to underserved communities, where depleted mask supplies left thousands unprotected against the COVID19 pandemic.



In March 2020, when the US government failed to provide personal protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auntie Sewing Squad emerged. Founded by performance artist Kristina Wong, the mutual-aid group sewed face masks with a bold social justice mission: to protect the most vulnerable and most neglected.



Sponsored by Eastwind Books of Berkeley and Oakland Asian Cultural Center.



This event will be held in-person at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and simultaneously livestreamed to OACC’s YouTube Live channel. The in-person format is subject to change as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact on gatherings. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/auntie-sewing-squad-...

