Pajaro Survival Encampment To Be Dispersed December 13th
A week ago after a 45-minute hearing, Federal Magistrate Susan van Keulen ordered the long-standing encampments at the Pajaro River dispersed by December 13th. She ordered no accommodations beyond temporary motel vouchers and transportation for 25 of an estimated 25 to 200 residents.
Authorities cleared a number of encampments on November 16th and 17th in spite of peaceful but determined resistance from numerous community members and Pajaro survival encampment residents headed by Monike Tone, President of the Pajaro Valley/Watsonville Homeless Union & Rita Acosta of the Salinas Homeless Union.
Though notice had been posted some days before, attorney Anthony Prince didn't actually file the Injunction until late in the day after numerous encampments were destroyed. It did successfully halt the destruction of tents and trashing of property then.
A hearing on the Injunction (a Temporary Restraining Order) was held on November 22nd and can be heard at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/Pajaro%20River%20TRO%20Hearing.mp3 .
Food Not Bombs activist Keith McHenry, also a regular holder of Santa Cruz Homeless Union gatherings, was encouraged by the arguments used to defend the Pajaro residents. These centered around the Martin v. Boise right not to be punished for being homeless (i.e. living in tents on the levee) and the endangering of the residents by moving them.
Magistrate Van Keulen, however, found the area was a "closed" one with the encampments interfering with the "clean-up" of the River. Critics suggested this ignored the reality of the current drought (lessening flood danger) as well as the failure of authorities to work with the residents for a temporary removal and return.
The "closed area" argument" also seemed less persuasive to some, given the fact that authorities had ignored the residents living there in makeshift structures for months or years. Old-time activist recalled--some police agencies even evicting encampments elsewhere and directing people to the river area.
Locally, as a supporter of the Benchlands survival encampment, I'm concerned that a reactionary staff and City Council in Santa Cruz may feel emboldened to disperse the Benchlands community--no longer protected by an earlier Preliminary Injunction (dissolved last June).
The substance of the Court Order is described in pages 9 and 10 attached.
