Pajaro Survival Encampment To Be Dispersed December 13th rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 10:18 AM by Robert Norse

A week ago after a 45-minute hearing, Federal Magistrate Susan van Keulen ordered the long-standing encampments at the Pajaro River dispersed by December 13th. She ordered no accommodations beyond temporary motel vouchers and transportation for 25 of an estimated 25 to 200 residents.