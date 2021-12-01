top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 12/12/2021
All is One: Building a Decolonized Future Together
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 12
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
FREE ONLINE EVENT! Register Here: https://buff.ly/3E5VWWV
All is One: Building a Decolonized Future Together

In this virtual event we will highlight our regional native communities' anticolonial environmental justice movements. And we will join together in celebration of the relationships we have built this year, in antiracism education, healing and training, and climate justice organizer training.

Learn and engage with two native voices in conversation, Chairman Valentin Lopez of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy, Department Chair, Native American Studies at Humboldt State University. Dr. Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. We will delve into the cultural reality and presence of the indigenous voices at the intersection of feminism, revitalization, decolonization and leading environmental justice movements to explore what connects us all.


Valentin Lopez, President and Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.

Valentin Lopez has been the Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band since 2003, one of three historic tribes that are recognized as Ohlone. Valentin is Mutsun, Awaswas, Chumash and Yokuts. Valentin Lopez is a Native American Advisor to the University of California, Office of the President on issues related to repatriation. He is a Native American Advisor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Phoebe Hearst Museum of Anthropology. Valentin is working to restore the Mutsun Language, and is a traditional Mutsun singer and dancer. As Chairman, Valentin is a standing member on all Tribal committees and Boards.
https://amahmutsun.org/
https://www.amahmutsunlandtrust.org/

Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy

Is an Associate Professor and Department Chair of Native American Studies at Humboldt State University, and author "We Are Dancing for You: Native Feminisms and the Revitalization of Women's Coming-of-Age Ceremonies." Dr. Risling Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk, and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. See her popular blog that explores issues of social justice, history and California Indian politics and culture.
https://www.cutcharislingbaldy.com/blog.

Musical Performance by Tammi Brown

Tammi Brown is the fresh and new voice of the award-winning Lost American JazzBook that recently WON the Best Jazz with Vocals album in the 18th IMA (Independent Music Awards). Brown has performed with some of the most notable Music Industry Icons known to the world including renowned Music Producer, Quincy Jones, Alan Parsons, Bobby McFerrin, Stanley Jordan, Dr. Maya Angelou, Joan Baez, Spyro Gyra, and Eric Bibb to name a few. She is currently a vocalist in the two-time Grammy Award nominated Vocal Ensemble, The Cultural Heritage Choir led by the Legendary, Musicologist, Linda Tillery. Tammi’s music journey has placed her on several stages in more than ten countries worldwide including the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, The Monterey Jazz and Blues Festivals, and various prestigious venues throughout Europe and abroad.
sm_all_is_one_building_a_decolonized_future_together.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-rcnv-ann...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:50 AM
§
by Resource Center for Nonviolence
Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:50 AM
sm_building_a_decolonized_future_together_-_valentin_lopez_-_amah_mutsun_tribal_band.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-rcnv-ann...
§
by Resource Center for Nonviolence
Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:50 AM
sm_dr_cutcha_risling_baldy.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-rcnv-ann...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code