



In this virtual event we will highlight our regional native communities' anticolonial environmental justice movements. And we will join together in celebration of the relationships we have built this year, in antiracism education, healing and training, and climate justice organizer training.



Learn and engage with two native voices in conversation, Chairman Valentin Lopez of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy, Department Chair, Native American Studies at Humboldt State University. Dr. Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. We will delve into the cultural reality and presence of the indigenous voices at the intersection of feminism, revitalization, decolonization and leading environmental justice movements to explore what connects us all.





Valentin Lopez, President and Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.



Valentin Lopez has been the Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band since 2003, one of three historic tribes that are recognized as Ohlone. Valentin is Mutsun, Awaswas, Chumash and Yokuts. Valentin Lopez is a Native American Advisor to the University of California, Office of the President on issues related to repatriation. He is a Native American Advisor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Phoebe Hearst Museum of Anthropology. Valentin is working to restore the Mutsun Language, and is a traditional Mutsun singer and dancer. As Chairman, Valentin is a standing member on all Tribal committees and Boards.

https://amahmutsun.org/

https://www.amahmutsunlandtrust.org/



Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy



Is an Associate Professor and Department Chair of Native American Studies at Humboldt State University, and author "We Are Dancing for You: Native Feminisms and the Revitalization of Women's Coming-of-Age Ceremonies." Dr. Risling Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk, and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. See her popular blog that explores issues of social justice, history and California Indian politics and culture.

https://www.cutcharislingbaldy.com/blog.



Musical Performance by Tammi Brown



Tammi Brown is the fresh and new voice of the award-winning Lost American JazzBook that recently WON the Best Jazz with Vocals album in the 18th IMA (Independent Music Awards). Brown has performed with some of the most notable Music Industry Icons known to the world including renowned Music Producer, Quincy Jones, Alan Parsons, Bobby McFerrin, Stanley Jordan, Dr. Maya Angelou, Joan Baez, Spyro Gyra, and Eric Bibb to name a few. She is currently a vocalist in the two-time Grammy Award nominated Vocal Ensemble, The Cultural Heritage Choir led by the Legendary, Musicologist, Linda Tillery. Tammi’s music journey has placed her on several stages in more than ten countries worldwide including the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, The Monterey Jazz and Blues Festivals, and various prestigious venues throughout Europe and abroad. All is One: Building a Decolonized Future TogetherIn this virtual event we will highlight our regional native communities' anticolonial environmental justice movements. And we will join together in celebration of the relationships we have built this year, in antiracism education, healing and training, and climate justice organizer training.Learn and engage with two native voices in conversation, Chairman Valentin Lopez of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy, Department Chair, Native American Studies at Humboldt State University. Dr. Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. We will delve into the cultural reality and presence of the indigenous voices at the intersection of feminism, revitalization, decolonization and leading environmental justice movements to explore what connects us all.Valentin Lopez, President and Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.Valentin Lopez has been the Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band since 2003, one of three historic tribes that are recognized as Ohlone. Valentin is Mutsun, Awaswas, Chumash and Yokuts. Valentin Lopez is a Native American Advisor to the University of California, Office of the President on issues related to repatriation. He is a Native American Advisor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Phoebe Hearst Museum of Anthropology. Valentin is working to restore the Mutsun Language, and is a traditional Mutsun singer and dancer. As Chairman, Valentin is a standing member on all Tribal committees and Boards.Dr. Cutcha Risling BaldyIs an Associate Professor and Department Chair of Native American Studies at Humboldt State University, and author "We Are Dancing for You: Native Feminisms and the Revitalization of Women's Coming-of-Age Ceremonies." Dr. Risling Baldy is Hupa, Yurok and Karuk, and an enrolled member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe in Northern California. See her popular blog that explores issues of social justice, history and California Indian politics and culture.Musical Performance by Tammi BrownTammi Brown is the fresh and new voice of the award-winning Lost American JazzBook that recently WON the Best Jazz with Vocals album in the 18th IMA (Independent Music Awards). Brown has performed with some of the most notable Music Industry Icons known to the world including renowned Music Producer, Quincy Jones, Alan Parsons, Bobby McFerrin, Stanley Jordan, Dr. Maya Angelou, Joan Baez, Spyro Gyra, and Eric Bibb to name a few. She is currently a vocalist in the two-time Grammy Award nominated Vocal Ensemble, The Cultural Heritage Choir led by the Legendary, Musicologist, Linda Tillery. Tammi’s music journey has placed her on several stages in more than ten countries worldwide including the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, The Monterey Jazz and Blues Festivals, and various prestigious venues throughout Europe and abroad. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-rcnv-ann...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 11:50 AM