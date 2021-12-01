Memorial
Remembering our unhoused friends and family who died on our streets this year.
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
on the longest night of the year
Starting at 5:00 PM
Laurel and Front Streets
Santa Cruz, California
Food Not Bombs
1-800-884-1136
The Santa Cruz Homeless Union
831-431-7766
