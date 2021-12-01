Memorial

Remembering our unhoused friends and family who died on our streets this year.



Tuesday, December 21, 2021

on the longest night of the year

Starting at 5:00 PM

Laurel and Front Streets

Santa Cruz, California



Food Not Bombs

1-800-884-1136

The Santa Cruz Homeless Union

831-431-7766

