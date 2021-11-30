Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #134 - inmate subscriptions -- drop by for an hour or 3 hours anytime between 6 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.
We will be mailing 2,000 copies to inmates in all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
|Date
|Sunday December 05
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|
For more event information: http://slignshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 30th, 2021 8:51 PM
