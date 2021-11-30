Strike for Choice! Uphold Roe v. Wade! Join a rally at AT&T's flagship San Francisco store featuring several "Lady Liberties" who will speak out for freedom and liberty at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is deciding a case that may overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established a woman's right to choose. AT&T is one of the biggest funders of Texas legislators who are banning abortion! AT&T should stay out of decisions that are none of their business. Strike for Choice!

