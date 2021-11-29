top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 12/ 4/2021
Rally to "Free the Elk & Cut the Cow Crap" @ Point Reyes National Cesspool Penitentiary
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 04
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJack Gescheidt
Emailjack [at] treespiritproject.com
Phone4154884200
Location Details
Crissy Field, The Presidio, San Francisco
In Defense of Animals is hosting the largest-ever rally for the Point Reyes Tule elk at 12 noon (until 2:15pm) on Saturday, December 4th at San Francisco’s Crissy Field, near the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, to protect the fewer than 590 remaining elk.

The National Park Service has yet again betrayed its charter mission to protect the rare, wild Tule elk — and all the wild animals — in its care at Point Reyes National Seashore, just 20 miles from San Francisco. Its new General Management Plan, announced in September, grants cattle operations — which pollute the park and displace and harm wild Tule elk — new 20-year-long leases.

Even more outrageous, the new management plan authorizes actually shooting some Tule elk to death. If their numbers increase beyond an arbitrary limit advocated by ranch operators, they will be “culled” — bureaucratic jargon for “kill” — inside this national seashore park where wild animals are supposed to have the highest level of protection in America, not be confined and exterminated.

This event, co-hosted by TreeSpirit Project, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Western Watersheds Project, and Resource Renewal Institute, will educate the public and alert the media of the National Park Service’s wildlife and climate-killing killing policies which are enacted only to profit private cattle ranches.

The 5,000 privately-owned beef and dairy cows, on public land at Point Reyes National Park, contribute to the climate crisis with more greenhouse gas emissions than all the tailpipe emissions from the park's 2,000,000 annual visitors’ vehicles. Ranches have jammed 5,000 dairy and beef cows onto the leased (not owned) land because they are tax-payer subsidized at ½-market value rates.

These corporate cattle operations are landgrabs, displacing fully 1/3rd of this national seashore’s 71,000-acres. Millions of gallons of cow feces and urine denude Point Reyes and pollute its waters every year; this raw sewage draining into the Pacific Ocean and contiguous protected marine sanctuary.

Every year, millions of Americans visit this unique nature preserve in Marin County, California, to enjoy and renew their spirits on wild lands which are supposed to be teeming with free-roaming wild animals. But political corruption has upended the park’s reason for being. 28,000 acres of this 71,000-acre National Seashore has been overrun by private cattle operations. Their hundreds of miles of cattle fences restrict the health, free movement and reproduction of elk and deer alike, while also blocking public access to their own park.

Stand up for the Tule elk. Join our biggest-ever demonstration on Crissy Field in San Francisco at 12 noon, Saturday, December 4th. If you can’t attend, tell friends who can. We can reclaim this unique national park on California’s pristine coastline, and protect the few remaining rare Tule elk who should be free to roam and expand their herds.

Indicate you’re “Going” on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1042741976517062

More information:
http://www.TreeSpiritProject.com/elk
http://www.IDAusa.org/elk
sm_free-the-elk_cut-the-cow-crap-point-reyes-natl-cesspool-penitentiary-sf-rally-12-4-21.-1200p-ida-v2.jpg
original image (934x1200)
For more event information: http://www.TreeSpiritProject.com/events

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 29th, 2021 9:40 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
