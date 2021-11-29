



The National Park Service has yet again betrayed its charter mission to protect the rare, wild Tule elk — and all the wild animals — in its care at Point Reyes National Seashore, just 20 miles from San Francisco. Its new General Management Plan, announced in September, grants cattle operations — which pollute the park and displace and harm wild Tule elk — new 20-year-long leases.



Even more outrageous, the new management plan authorizes actually shooting some Tule elk to death. If their numbers increase beyond an arbitrary limit advocated by ranch operators, they will be “culled” — bureaucratic jargon for “kill” — inside this national seashore park where wild animals are supposed to have the highest level of protection in America, not be confined and exterminated.



This event, co-hosted by TreeSpirit Project, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Western Watersheds Project, and Resource Renewal Institute, will educate the public and alert the media of the National Park Service’s wildlife and climate-killing killing policies which are enacted only to profit private cattle ranches.



The 5,000 privately-owned beef and dairy cows, on public land at Point Reyes National Park, contribute to the climate crisis with more greenhouse gas emissions than all the tailpipe emissions from the park's 2,000,000 annual visitors’ vehicles. Ranches have jammed 5,000 dairy and beef cows onto the leased (not owned) land because they are tax-payer subsidized at ½-market value rates.



These corporate cattle operations are landgrabs, displacing fully 1/3rd of this national seashore’s 71,000-acres. Millions of gallons of cow feces and urine denude Point Reyes and pollute its waters every year; this raw sewage draining into the Pacific Ocean and contiguous protected marine sanctuary.



Every year, millions of Americans visit this unique nature preserve in Marin County, California, to enjoy and renew their spirits on wild lands which are supposed to be teeming with free-roaming wild animals. But political corruption has upended the park’s reason for being. 28,000 acres of this 71,000-acre National Seashore has been overrun by private cattle operations. Their hundreds of miles of cattle fences restrict the health, free movement and reproduction of elk and deer alike, while also blocking public access to their own park.



Stand up for the Tule elk. Join our biggest-ever demonstration on Crissy Field in San Francisco at 12 noon, Saturday, December 4th. If you can’t attend, tell friends who can. We can reclaim this unique national park on California’s pristine coastline, and protect the few remaining rare Tule elk who should be free to roam and expand their herds.



Indicate you’re “Going” on the Facebook event page:



More information:

http://www.TreeSpiritProject.com/elk

http://www.IDAusa.org/elk

In Defense of Animals is hosting the largest-ever rally for the Point Reyes Tule elk at 12 noon (until 2:15pm) on Saturday, December 4th at San Francisco’s Crissy Field, near the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, to protect the fewer than 590 remaining elk.The National Park Service has yet again betrayed its charter mission to protect the rare, wild Tule elk — and all the wild animals — in its care at Point Reyes National Seashore, just 20 miles from San Francisco. Its new General Management Plan, announced in September, grants cattle operations — which pollute the park and displace and harm wild Tule elk — new 20-year-long leases.Even more outrageous, the new management plan authorizes actually shooting some Tule elk to death. If their numbers increase beyond an arbitrary limit advocated by ranch operators, they will be “culled” — bureaucratic jargon for “kill” — inside this national seashore park where wild animals are supposed to have the highest level of protection in America, not be confined and exterminated.This event, co-hosted by TreeSpirit Project, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Western Watersheds Project, and Resource Renewal Institute, will educate the public and alert the media of the National Park Service’s wildlife and climate-killing killing policies which are enacted only to profit private cattle ranches.The 5,000 privately-owned beef and dairy cows, on public land at Point Reyes National Park, contribute to the climate crisis with more greenhouse gas emissions than all the tailpipe emissions from the park's 2,000,000 annual visitors’ vehicles. Ranches have jammed 5,000 dairy and beef cows onto the leased (not owned) land because they are tax-payer subsidized at ½-market value rates.These corporate cattle operations are landgrabs, displacing fully 1/3rd of this national seashore’s 71,000-acres. Millions of gallons of cow feces and urine denude Point Reyes and pollute its waters every year; this raw sewage draining into the Pacific Ocean and contiguous protected marine sanctuary.Every year, millions of Americans visit this unique nature preserve in Marin County, California, to enjoy and renew their spirits on wild lands which are supposed to be teeming with free-roaming wild animals. But political corruption has upended the park’s reason for being. 28,000 acres of this 71,000-acre National Seashore has been overrun by private cattle operations. Their hundreds of miles of cattle fences restrict the health, free movement and reproduction of elk and deer alike, while also blocking public access to their own park.Stand up for the Tule elk. Join our biggest-ever demonstration on Crissy Field in San Francisco at 12 noon, Saturday, December 4th. If you can’t attend, tell friends who can. We can reclaim this unique national park on California’s pristine coastline, and protect the few remaining rare Tule elk who should be free to roam and expand their herds.Indicate you’re “Going” on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1042741976517062 More information: For more event information: http://www.TreeSpiritProject.com/events

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 29th, 2021 9:40 PM