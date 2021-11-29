top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn
Face to Face with Nellie Wong
Date Sunday December 12
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Freedom Socialist Party
Email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street, San Francisco
(at Ellis near Civic Center BART/Muni and on #19, 31, & 49 Muni bus lines)
Wheelchair accessible

Masks required at venue, limited seating - please phone in advance to attend in person
415-864-1278

Live in-person event, also available remotely
Register to attend by Zoom: https://bit.ly/Nellie-Wong-Dec-12

Donation requested

A Conversation with an Asian American
Revolutionary Feminist Poet and Activist

Nellie Wong is a celebrated poet, activist, leader and long-time rabblerouser who uses her writing to expose the ills of the profit system and the courage of a global working class. Hear about Nellie’s decades of organizing in labor, feminist, people of color and left movements. Learn about what it means to be a trailblazing Asian American feminist and what keeps her inspired.
Wong has published four books of poetry and her work appears in over 200 anthologies and publications. She is a teacher, a speaker, a fighter and a leader for socialist feminism.

Nellie will be in conversation with Nancy Reiko Kato, a reproductive justice and anti-fascist fighter. There will be an open discussion to ask Nellie questions.
sm_nellie_wong.jpg
original image (512x681)
For more event information: https://bit.ly/Nellie-Wong-Dec-12

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 29th, 2021 8:11 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
