A Conversation with an Asian American
Revolutionary Feminist Poet and Activist
Nellie Wong is a celebrated poet, activist, leader and long-time rabblerouser who uses her writing to expose the ills of the profit system and the courage of a global working class. Hear about Nellie’s decades of organizing in labor, feminist, people of color and left movements. Learn about what it means to be a trailblazing Asian American feminist and what keeps her inspired.
Wong has published four books of poetry and her work appears in over 200 anthologies and publications. She is a teacher, a speaker, a fighter and a leader for socialist feminism.
Nellie will be in conversation with Nancy Reiko Kato, a reproductive justice and anti-fascist fighter. There will be an open discussion to ask Nellie questions.
|Face to Face with Nellie Wong
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 12
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
|bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street, San Francisco
(at Ellis near Civic Center BART/Muni and on #19, 31, & 49 Muni bus lines)
Wheelchair accessible
Masks required at venue, limited seating - please phone in advance to attend in person
415-864-1278
Live in-person event, also available remotely
Register to attend by Zoom: https://bit.ly/Nellie-Wong-Dec-12
Donation requested
|
For more event information: https://bit.ly/Nellie-Wong-Dec-12
