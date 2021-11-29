A Conversation with an Asian American

Revolutionary Feminist Poet and Activist



Nellie Wong is a celebrated poet, activist, leader and long-time rabblerouser who uses her writing to expose the ills of the profit system and the courage of a global working class. Hear about Nellie’s decades of organizing in labor, feminist, people of color and left movements. Learn about what it means to be a trailblazing Asian American feminist and what keeps her inspired.

Wong has published four books of poetry and her work appears in over 200 anthologies and publications. She is a teacher, a speaker, a fighter and a leader for socialist feminism.



Nellie will be in conversation with Nancy Reiko Kato, a reproductive justice and anti-fascist fighter. There will be an open discussion to ask Nellie questions. For more event information: https://bit.ly/Nellie-Wong-Dec-12

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 29th, 2021 8:11 PM