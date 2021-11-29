Online events w) Kate Raworth, Michael Hudson, Chomsky, Jared Diamond, Vandana Shiva, etc. by Toward increased Networking

Monday Nov 29th, 2021 2:08 PM

Here are some 28 online events taking place over the next 2 weeks (and starting at 3 pm today, November 29th), featuring people such as Sarah Chayes, Kate Raworth, Seth Klein, Michael Hudson, Richard Gilman-Opal, Noam Chomsky, Leslie Davenport, Jared Diamond, Vandana Shiva, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.