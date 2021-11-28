The Art and Dance of Protest



How visual and performing arts support and impassion grassroots movements for social justice: an exhibit, panel discussion, and dance performance.



Sharat G. Lin, PhD, curator of The Art of Protest and dancer of The Dance of Peace, political economist, educator, community activist.



Lincoln Cushing, archivist and author who documents, catalogs, and disseminates the oppositional political culture of the late 20th century.



Related exhibit: The Art of Protest, on view Sept. 11, 2021 – Jan. 6, 2022 in the Chinese Center at the Main Library.



All programs at the Library are free. Supported by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library



For more information: sfpl.org 415-557-4400

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 10:05 PM