The Art and Dance of Protest
How visual and performing arts support and impassion grassroots movements for social justice: an exhibit, panel discussion, and dance performance.
Sharat G. Lin, PhD, curator of The Art of Protest and dancer of The Dance of Peace, political economist, educator, community activist.
Lincoln Cushing, archivist and author who documents, catalogs, and disseminates the oppositional political culture of the late 20th century.
Related exhibit: The Art of Protest, on view Sept. 11, 2021 – Jan. 6, 2022 in the Chinese Center at the Main Library.
All programs at the Library are free. Supported by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library
For more information: sfpl.org 415-557-4400
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 12/ 4/2021
|The Art of Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 04
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|
Latino/Hispanic Meeting Room B, Lower Level
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin Street (at Grove Street)
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/12/04/present...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 10:05 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network