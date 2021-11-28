top
The Art of Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 04
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Latino/Hispanic Meeting Room B, Lower Level
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin Street (at Grove Street)
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Art and Dance of Protest

How visual and performing arts support and impassion grassroots movements for social justice: an exhibit, panel discussion, and dance performance.

Sharat G. Lin, PhD, curator of The Art of Protest and dancer of The Dance of Peace, political economist, educator, community activist.

Lincoln Cushing, archivist and author who documents, catalogs, and disseminates the oppositional political culture of the late 20th century.

Related exhibit: The Art of Protest, on view Sept. 11, 2021 – Jan. 6, 2022 in the Chinese Center at the Main Library.

All programs at the Library are free. Supported by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library

For more information: sfpl.org 415-557-4400
sm_flyer_-_the_art_of_protest_-_sfpl_-_20211204.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/12/04/present...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 10:05 PM
§The Art and Dance of Protest
by The Dance of Peace
Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 10:09 PM
IG: @danceofpeace
Add Your Comments
