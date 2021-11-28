top
19th Annual Human Rights Awards
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 11
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
EmailhumanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
Phone408-460-2999
Location Details
Join via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
Human Agenda invites you to our 19th Annual Human Rights Awards

Grassroots alternatives for a changing world

Join via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj

Keynote speakers:
* Alex Lee, CA Assemblymember
* Maria Maldonado, Field Director, Fight for $15

Inspiration:
* Mary Celestin, Founder, San José Strong

Our DECKS Awards (Representing the values of Human Agenda):
* Democracy: Peter Ortiz
* Equity: CARAS
* Cooperation: South Bay Community Land Trust
* Kindness: CHAM
* Sustainability: Our City Forest

Donations & Sponsorships:
Suggested donations: $50, need a break $25 & student $5
Friend: $100, Supporter: $200, Advocate: $500
Champion: $1000+, Visionary: $2000+

Donations and sponsorships can be made at our website or
by mailing your tax-deductible donation made payable to
Human Agenda to: 1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211,
San José, CA 95131
sm_flyer_-_19th_annual_hr_banquet_-_ha_-_20211211.jpg
original image (1223x1583)
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 9:11 PM
§Human Agenda: 19th Annual Human Rights Awards
by Human Agenda
Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 9:11 PM
flyer_-_19th_annual_hr_awards_-_ha_-_20211211.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (12.0MB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
http://www.humanagenda.net
