Human Agenda invites you to our 19th Annual Human Rights Awards
Grassroots alternatives for a changing world
Join via Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/y3co6skj
Keynote speakers:
* Alex Lee, CA Assemblymember
* Maria Maldonado, Field Director, Fight for $15
Inspiration:
* Mary Celestin, Founder, San José Strong
Our DECKS Awards (Representing the values of Human Agenda):
* Democracy: Peter Ortiz
* Equity: CARAS
* Cooperation: South Bay Community Land Trust
* Kindness: CHAM
* Sustainability: Our City Forest
Donations & Sponsorships:
Suggested donations: $50, need a break $25 & student $5
Friend: $100, Supporter: $200, Advocate: $500
Champion: $1000+, Visionary: $2000+
Donations and sponsorships can be made at our website or
by mailing your tax-deductible donation made payable to
Human Agenda to: 1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211,
San José, CA 95131
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net
► ▼ IMC Network