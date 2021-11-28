



Grassroots alternatives for a changing world



Join via Zoom:



Keynote speakers:

* Alex Lee, CA Assemblymember

* Maria Maldonado, Field Director, Fight for $15



Inspiration:

* Mary Celestin, Founder, San José Strong



Our DECKS Awards (Representing the values of Human Agenda):

* Democracy: Peter Ortiz

* Equity: CARAS

* Cooperation: South Bay Community Land Trust

* Kindness: CHAM

* Sustainability: Our City Forest



Donations & Sponsorships:

Suggested donations: $50, need a break $25 & student $5

Friend: $100, Supporter: $200, Advocate: $500

Champion: $1000+, Visionary: $2000+



Donations and sponsorships can be made at our website or

by mailing your tax-deductible donation made payable to

Human Agenda to: 1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211,

