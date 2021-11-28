



This discussion series aims to give DSA members and the left an outlet for informed, substantive, comradely discussions on the complexities of the PRC to create greater coherence within the org and continue to evaluate our positions amidst changing circumstances. Following Lanza’s talk, attendees are invited to participate in an interactive discussion on the developments and complexities of the PRC.



China has become an important issue for socialists today. At the most recent DSA national convention, the org updated its platform to, among other things, oppose US nationalism and all forms of US imperialism, "turn away from a new Cold War with China," and encourage peaceful relations with the PRC to end climate change and COVID-19.



For those interested in reading an article from Lanza before the event, we recommend this:



http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/n5354/pdf/ch14.pdf This session will feature a talk from Fabio Lanza, a professor of Modern Chinese history at the University of Arizona, in which he will compare the global Left's responses to China in the 1960s and now. For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

