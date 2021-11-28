Let’s end the financial abuse of the people. Let’s eliminate private health insurance in CA and build an incredible model that prioritizes ALL patients and providers.
It’s time for Single Payer in CA with #AB1400!
Nov 30, 2021 @ 6:00 PM iPT
RSVP for Zoom: https://berkeley.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrde2vrDoiG9bePyqczlUqIFdzUFQTmwGL
Health, Housing & Public Services
|Health Care is a Human Right: Teach-in on AB1400 Health Care for All Californians
|Date
|Tuesday November 30
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|UC Berkeley's Pre-Medical Honor Society
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SCCSinglePayer/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 1:42 PM
