The Time is NOW! Help urge the City of San José to support AB1400
Press Conference - Monday Nov 29th, 10 AM
Join us at this media conference for the AB 1400 (CalCare) support memo
at the SJ City Hall Plaza. Come show your support!
More event info: https://www.facebook.com/SCCSinglePayer/
What is AB1400 CalCare? Go to: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GR3Yd4XUHxL9sC0DmBdkeBbHXHuqj9op/view
Speakers at the conference will include:
--Councilmember Carrasco
--Assemblymember Ash Kalra
--Dr. Yusra Hussain of Stanford Health Care
--Dr. David Leibowitz of Stanford Health Care
--Meriam Ahmad, Chair of the South Bay chapter of Students for a National Health Program (SNaHP)
--Carmen Brammer, Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet
--Peter Ortiz, SCC Board of Education
--Jean Cohen of South Bay Labor Council
and a representative from the California Nurses Association (CNA)
Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition is proud to be joined by other groups fighting for AB1400 including the California Nurses Association, Physicians for a National Health Program, and the South Bay Labor Council.
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
