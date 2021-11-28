Rallies noon, Mon., 11/29, @Senators Feinstein & Padilla, to demand "NO" vote on $650 billion weapons sale to the Saudis! Meet noon @Feinstein's office, One Post @ Montgomery and at 12:45 @Padilla's office, 333 Bush St. @ Montgomery. Letter deliveries to the Senators, rally, speakers. Join us to block this outrageous U.S. $650 billion sale of Raytheon weapons to the Saudis who are waging a war on Yemen, suffering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world! The vote is this week. Join us to stop it!! Can't come out? Call both Senators 202-224-3121; tell them "VOTE NO" on sale of Raytheon missles to the Saudis! https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582288-senators-make-bipartisan-push-to-block-650m-weapons-sale-to-saudis

