Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Tell Feinstein & Padilla: VOTE NO on $650 billion weapons to Saudis
Date Monday November 29
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Senator Feinstein, One Post St. @ Market and Senator Padilla, 333 Bush St., @ Montgomery
Rallies noon, Mon., 11/29, @Senators Feinstein & Padilla, to demand "NO" vote on $650 billion weapons sale to the Saudis! Meet noon @Feinstein's office, One Post @ Montgomery and at 12:45 @Padilla's office, 333 Bush St. @ Montgomery. Letter deliveries to the Senators, rally, speakers. Join us to block this outrageous U.S. $650 billion sale of Raytheon weapons to the Saudis who are waging a war on Yemen, suffering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world! The vote is this week. Join us to stop it!! Can't come out? Call both Senators 202-224-3121; tell them "VOTE NO" on sale of Raytheon missles to the Saudis! https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582288-senators-make-bipartisan-push-to-block-650m-weapons-sale-to-saudis
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 12:34 PM
