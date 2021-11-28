From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 11/29/2021
|Tell Feinstein & Padilla: VOTE NO on $650 billion weapons to Saudis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday November 29
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Location Details
|Senator Feinstein, One Post St. @ Market and Senator Padilla, 333 Bush St., @ Montgomery
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 28th, 2021 12:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network