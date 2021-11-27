Other





New Single, "Brown Baby", from Bouvier's Debut BlachantTM Album Set to Release November 30, 2021!

________________________________________________________

Giving Music on a Mission lovingly crafted to help Heal Our World



-- In an unforgettable and soul-stirring response to the current global turmoil and pain, singer-songwriter, Bouvier, the sobriquet of social finance and justice innovator, Dr. Jackie "Bouvier" Copeland, is releasing her debut studio album, BlachantTM. Blachant'sTM avant-garde, jazz music is designed to relieve stress and inspire social action for all people during these turbulent times. In the midst of the trauma and social isolation of this COVID Era, Bouvier's practice of deep reflection, social action, prayer, and her jazz chant vocal style, that she named blachanting, evolved into the album, BlachantTM. "Brown Baby," the first single, is set for release on November 30, 2021, on "Giving Tuesday". Blachant net sales proceeds will support The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) and its Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) program. In 2020, Bouvier founded The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) as her most recent organization in a long social impact career. The WISE Fund is also the supporting organization for the 10-year-old BPM, founded by Bouvier.

bit.ly/BouvierBBclip



Donations to Interviews can be scheduled now and beyond Giving Tuesday 11/30/21New Single, "Brown Baby", from Bouvier's Debut BlachantTM Album Set to Release November 30, 2021!________________________________________________________Giving Music on a Mission lovingly crafted to help Heal Our World-- In an unforgettable and soul-stirring response to the current global turmoil and pain, singer-songwriter, Bouvier, the sobriquet of social finance and justice innovator, Dr. Jackie "Bouvier" Copeland, is releasing her debut studio album, BlachantTM. Blachant'sTM avant-garde, jazz music is designed to relieve stress and inspire social action for all people during these turbulent times. In the midst of the trauma and social isolation of this COVID Era, Bouvier's practice of deep reflection, social action, prayer, and her jazz chant vocal style, that she named blachanting, evolved into the album, BlachantTM. "Brown Baby," the first single, is set for release on November 30, 2021, on "Giving Tuesday". Blachant net sales proceeds will support The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) and its Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) program. In 2020, Bouvier founded The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) as her most recent organization in a long social impact career. The WISE Fund is also the supporting organization for the 10-year-old BPM, founded by Bouvier.bit.ly/BouvierBBclipDonations to http://www.thewisefund.org Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 7:18 PM