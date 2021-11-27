top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/30/2021
New Single, 'Brown Baby', from Bouvier's BlachantTM Drops
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 30
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe WISE Fund
Location Details
Online
Interviews can be scheduled now and beyond Giving Tuesday 11/30/21

New Single, "Brown Baby", from Bouvier's Debut BlachantTM Album Set to Release November 30, 2021!
________________________________________________________
Giving Music on a Mission lovingly crafted to help Heal Our World

-- In an unforgettable and soul-stirring response to the current global turmoil and pain, singer-songwriter, Bouvier, the sobriquet of social finance and justice innovator, Dr. Jackie "Bouvier" Copeland, is releasing her debut studio album, BlachantTM. Blachant'sTM avant-garde, jazz music is designed to relieve stress and inspire social action for all people during these turbulent times. In the midst of the trauma and social isolation of this COVID Era, Bouvier's practice of deep reflection, social action, prayer, and her jazz chant vocal style, that she named blachanting, evolved into the album, BlachantTM. "Brown Baby," the first single, is set for release on November 30, 2021, on "Giving Tuesday". Blachant net sales proceeds will support The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) and its Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) program. In 2020, Bouvier founded The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (The WISE Fund) as her most recent organization in a long social impact career. The WISE Fund is also the supporting organization for the 10-year-old BPM, founded by Bouvier.
bit.ly/BouvierBBclip

Donations to http://www.thewisefund.org.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 7:18 PM
Add Your Comments
