Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley gathering of a phenomenal panel to discuss the shifting landscape of reproductive justice, who is most affected by anti-abortion attacks, and the movements fighting for community access to care.
Thursday, Dec. 9 at 2pm PT
Livestream FB: https://www.facebook.com/otheringandbelonging
Livestream YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OtheringAndBelonging/videos
Learn more at https://www.riseup4justice.org/
ABOUT: Rise Up For Justice platform of Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley
https://www.riseup4justice.org/
We are amplifying Get-Out-the-Vote efforts and creating cutting-edge conversations with leading activists and experts during this critical moment. Launched in response to the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent uprisings for Black lives, the Rise Up platform seeks to bring together leading scholars, activists, cultural actors, and others to envision what comes next for our collective future. We are a non-partisan project of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley in collaboration with leading movement organizations from around the country.
East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Thursday December 09
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berekley
|Online event
For more event information: https://twitter.com/oandbinstitute/status/...
