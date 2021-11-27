top
#RiseUp4Justice: Inside the Fight for Reproductive Justice in Critical Times
Date Thursday December 09
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOthering & Belonging Institute at UC Berekley
Location Details
Online event
Join the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley gathering of a phenomenal panel to discuss the shifting landscape of reproductive justice, who is most affected by anti-abortion attacks, and the movements fighting for community access to care.

Thursday, Dec. 9 at 2pm PT

Livestream FB: https://www.facebook.com/otheringandbelonging

Livestream YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OtheringAndBelonging/videos

Learn more at https://www.riseup4justice.org/


ABOUT: Rise Up For Justice platform of Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley

https://www.riseup4justice.org/

We are amplifying Get-Out-the-Vote efforts and creating cutting-edge conversations with leading activists and experts during this critical moment. Launched in response to the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent uprisings for Black lives, the Rise Up platform seeks to bring together leading scholars, activists, cultural actors, and others to envision what comes next for our collective future. We are a non-partisan project of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley in collaboration with leading movement organizations from around the country.
