An Ecologist's View: Welfare Ranching at Point Reyes and Wildfires
Date Sunday November 28
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Emaildoloresmp [at] gmail.com
Phone4155957306
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco ZOOM EVENT
Humanists & Non-Theists present Ecologist George Wuerthner
November 28, 1:00-2:30 PM

George Wuerthner is an ecologist, photographer, teacher and author who has published 38 books on environmental, conservation and natural history.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86553633969?pwd=cG8yblNqQjdHcDVFMHNJaUdSdml0UT09
Meeting ID: 865 5363 3969
Passcode: 400044
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

George Wuerthner is an ecologist, photographer, teacher and author who has published 38 books on environmental, conservation and natural history. He has also worked as a biologist/botanist for the Bureau of Land Management, as a ranger, and university instructor. He has exposed the destruction of parts of the American West by cattle grazing, which pollutes the streams and destroys wildlife diversity. The recent decision by the National Park Service to continue and even expand beef and dairy cattle grazing at Point Reyes National Seashore will include other farm animals like pigs and chickens. This popular area just north of San Francisco is on the unceded lands of the Coast Miwok. The decision will be detrimental to the already threatened native Tule Elk herd and a variety of other species which exist on this spectacular landscape just north of San Francisco.

Mr. Wuerthner traveled extensively to view the aftermath of recent wildfires including the Dixie and Bootleg Fires, the two largest blazes this past summer, to understand how they burned. He has published two books on this subject: Yellowstone and the Fires of Change, and Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.

Mr. Wuerthner traveled extensively to view the aftermath of recent wildfires including the Dixie and Bootleg Fires, the two largest blazes this past summer, to understand how they burned. He has published two books on this subject: Yellowstone and the Fires of Change, and Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86553633969?pwd=cG8yblNqQjdHcDVFMHNJaUdSdml0UT09
Meeting ID: 865 5363 3969
Passcode: 400044
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

hnt-20211128-geowuerthnerecologistview.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (87.3KB)
For more event information: http://UUSF.ORG/Flame

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 26th, 2021 2:07 PM
