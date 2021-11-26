



Mr. Wuerthner traveled extensively to view the aftermath of recent wildfires including the Dixie and Bootleg Fires, the two largest blazes this past summer, to understand how they burned. He has published two books on this subject: Yellowstone and the Fires of Change, and Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.

