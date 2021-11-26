top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice
Local Lithium Mine was Kept Secret when Paiute Shoshone Journalist Made Final Warning
by Brenda Norrell
Friday Nov 26th, 2021 9:17 AM
A massive lithium mining deal was being kept secret when Paiute Shoshone Journalist Myron Dewey made his final warning about lithium mining in Nevada. Dewey was killed in a head-on collision the day after he live-streamed and warned of the dangers of both the Navy's bombing range here, and lithium mining.
download__8_.jpeg
Local Lithium Mining Deal was being kept secret when Paiute Shoshone Myron Dewey made final warning

Note: The publisher of Censored News is currently locked out of her account at Facebook. Twitter has blocked the links. Brenda Norrell has been a news reporter in Indian country for 39 years.

Article by Brenda Norrell
Censored News
French translation by Christine Prat

TONOPAH, Nevada -- A massive lithium mining deal was being kept secret when Paiute Shoshone Journalist Myron Dewey made his final warning about lithium mining in Nevada. Dewey was killed in a head-on collision the day after he live-streamed and warned of the dangers of both the Navy's bombing range here, and lithium mining.

The company now admits that the lithium deal near Tonopah in Nye County was being kept secret and that lithium mining is considered gold, as the demand for lithium for batteries increases for electric cars, cellphones and laptops.


The silence about lithium mining in Dewey's homelands, was mirrored at the UN Climate Summit, COP26 in Scotland, where there was little mention of the Indigenous People risking their lives to protect the land and water from lithium mining. Lawsuits have resulted globally from the deaths of children working in cobalt mines for the lithium batteries.

Electric cars are part of the corporate and political "greenwashing" underway, offering false solutions to the climate crisis.

Tonopah Lithium Corp., formally American Lithium Corp., has 13,000 acres of unpatented mining claims, about six miles northwest of Pahrump in Nye County.

Read the full article in English and French at Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/11/local-lithium-mining-deal-was-being.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/11/loc...
