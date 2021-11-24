top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 12/ 1/2021
ReEmergence:________ The 11th Annual Youth Arts Summit
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 01
Time 3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorYouth Art Exchange
Location Details
Zoom
ReEmergence:________ : The 11th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit is a celebration of young artists and their vibrant contributions to the creative and cultural fabric of San Francisco. Now more than ever, art is essential for connection and reflection, social change, and building community, especially for youth.

We will be hosting a week-long virtual Youth Arts Summit from December 1-3 with various workshops, panels, and professional development opportunities. The Youth Arts Summit culminates with the Youth Arts Celebration on Friday, December 3rd from 4:30-6pm, with exhibitions of youth work and guest speakers, co-hosted by YAX’s Youth Advisory Board.

Workshops, panels and professional development for youth and adults will be presented by YAX’s Faculty Artists; YAX’s Youth Advisory Board; RYSE Youth Center; de Young Museum; California College of the Arts; and Create CA.

The San Francisco Youth Arts Summit (SFYAS) is an annual gathering of young artists and arts educators, the only event of its kind in the Bay Area. Youth and representatives from organizations across the Bay Area come together to plan the Summit, building leadership and youth voice within the arts education and arts advocacy landscape, and forging deeper connections between young people and the organizations that they represent. The SFYAS represents the next generation’s most innovative artists, filmmakers, architects, musicians, performers, and writers.
sm_yas2021_instagram-01.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reemergence-t...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 24th, 2021 2:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code