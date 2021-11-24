ReEmergence:________ : The 11th Annual San Francisco Youth Arts Summit is a celebration of young artists and their vibrant contributions to the creative and cultural fabric of San Francisco. Now more than ever, art is essential for connection and reflection, social change, and building community, especially for youth.



We will be hosting a week-long virtual Youth Arts Summit from December 1-3 with various workshops, panels, and professional development opportunities. The Youth Arts Summit culminates with the Youth Arts Celebration on Friday, December 3rd from 4:30-6pm, with exhibitions of youth work and guest speakers, co-hosted by YAX’s Youth Advisory Board.



Workshops, panels and professional development for youth and adults will be presented by YAX’s Faculty Artists; YAX’s Youth Advisory Board; RYSE Youth Center; de Young Museum; California College of the Arts; and Create CA.



The San Francisco Youth Arts Summit (SFYAS) is an annual gathering of young artists and arts educators, the only event of its kind in the Bay Area. Youth and representatives from organizations across the Bay Area come together to plan the Summit, building leadership and youth voice within the arts education and arts advocacy landscape, and forging deeper connections between young people and the organizations that they represent. The SFYAS represents the next generation’s most innovative artists, filmmakers, architects, musicians, performers, and writers. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reemergence-t...

