The Thanksgiving federal holiday (which has a complex history) is viewed by many as a National Day of Mourning. The colonization of the Americas led to some of the most complete genocides in human history. All land within North America is Ancestral Land for particular groups of Indigenous individuals. These Ancestral Lands contain hundreds of thousands of Indigenous burial, cultural, and sacred sites. The stewardship for these cultural sites and for the ecology of these Ancestral Lands is an integral human right for Indigenous Peoples to practice.



Join us for an interactive experience where you will hear from those involved with promoting the protection of fundamental human rights for the Indigenous Populations of the lands of the Americas. Hopefully, you will leave the event with a better idea of ways in which you can act in solidarity with Indigenous communities in your region.



Presenters will include:

Jonathan Cordero (Executive Director of the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone)

Irka Mateo (Taino Elder)

Daniel Sheehan (Lakota People's Law Project and Romero Institute)

Valentin Lopez (Tribal Chair of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band)



This presentation is organized by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity, and is co-sponsored by the Democratic Socialists of America Religion and Socialism Working group and by DSA Santa Cruz.

