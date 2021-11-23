Loaves & Fishes will be serving Thanksgiving to-go meals this season!
All are welcomed, no questions asked!
Wednesday, November 24th @ 3:00 PM- 4:30PM
Goodwill Industries
1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Thursday, November 25th @ 3:00 PM- 4:30 PM
SJ Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
