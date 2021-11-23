Loaves & Fishes will be serving Thanksgiving to-go meals this season!



All are welcomed, no questions asked!



Wednesday, November 24th @ 3:00 PM- 4:30PM

Goodwill Industries

1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112



Thursday, November 25th @ 3:00 PM- 4:30 PM

SJ Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 23rd, 2021 9:25 AM