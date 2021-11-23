top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Victim of Kyle Rittenhouse Remembered for Trying to Save Lives at Protest
by Democracy Now!
Tuesday Nov 23rd, 2021 5:39 AM
The parents of Anthony Huber, one of two men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, say they are heartbroken and angry over the jury’s Friday verdict, and argue it failed to deliver justice for any of Rittenhouse’s victims.
In a statement Friday [November 19], the parents of Anthony Huber said: “Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force.” Rittenhouse shot and killed 26-year-old Huber within seconds after Huber attempted to disarm the gunman by hitting him with a skateboard. “Huber stepped in to try to stop this person. And in almost any scenario we call that person a hero,” says Anand Swaminathan, the attorney representing Huber’s parents, who have filed a federal lawsuit against the ​​Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as well as the sheriff and police chief.

Full interview in link
https://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/22/an...
