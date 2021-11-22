top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 12/ 7/2021
Brooke Williams in a Special Zoom Event on His New Book Mary Jane WIld
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 07
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
On-Line
Brooke’s new book is Mary Jane Wild. Williams walked twice into Southern Utah’s Mary Jane Wilderness: at the beginning of the Trump presidency, which will be seen as among most tumultuous and destructive in American History, and four-years later at its end. In Mary Jane Wild, Brooke documents his experience in this magical place, his sense of what happened during the Trump dynasty, why, and its possible long-term effects. It is also his story of how walking in the wilderness heals, helps him identify, then adapt to changing modern conditions, and understand the role wildness continues to play in the evolution of life.



Zoom link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85010427760?pwd=WHp5TnRJbGlTZzgyWmE1QjRuNVQ3Zz09

mary_jane.jpg
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 22nd, 2021 2:15 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code