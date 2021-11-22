Brooke’s new book is Mary Jane Wild. Williams walked twice into Southern Utah’s Mary Jane Wilderness: at the beginning of the Trump presidency, which will be seen as among most tumultuous and destructive in American History, and four-years later at its end. In Mary Jane Wild, Brooke documents his experience in this magical place, his sense of what happened during the Trump dynasty, why, and its possible long-term effects. It is also his story of how walking in the wilderness heals, helps him identify, then adapt to changing modern conditions, and understand the role wildness continues to play in the evolution of life.
San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Brooke Williams in a Special Zoom Event on His New Book Mary Jane WIld
Tuesday December 07
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaker
The Green Arcade
patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
415-431-6800
On-Line
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
