Thanksgiving at GLIDE
FREE Thanksgiving Meal: November 25 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for Thanksgiving: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/program/daily-free-meals/
For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf
For more event information: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-g...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 22nd, 2021 12:32 PM
