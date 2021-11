FREE Thanksgiving Meal: November 25 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).



More info for Thanksgiving:



Info on GLIDE's free daily meals:



Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 22nd, 2021 12:32 PM