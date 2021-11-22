



Host: Center for Biological Diversity



Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET



RSVP:



Nov. 30 is Remembrance Day for Lost Species, and we have some heartbreaking extinctions to commemorate this year. Let’s make space to honor the species we’ve lost, grieve together, and resolve to end human-caused extinctions.



Join the Center for Biological Diversity for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about the 23 species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently declared extinct and what their stories can teach us about preventing more losses.



The webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET will feature Executive Director Kierán Suckling and Senior Scientist Tierra Curry, as well as Center staffer and award-winning author Lydia Millet, who will read from her new work.





ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/about/



At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.



Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.



We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.



