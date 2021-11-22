11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





More info:



REGISTER HERE:





Join us to talk with grassroots movements in Colombia and Guatemala about their struggles and the dangers and injustices of Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) enshrined in the Canada Colombia Free Trade Agreement and thousands of other international investment agreements worldwide.



We will discuss how they threaten Indigenous territories, water and sovereignty, as well as what we can do to support their movements and take greater action at home.



SPEAKERS:



--Stuart Trew, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA)



--Juan Camilo Sarmiento, Committee for the Defence of Water and the Páramo of Santurbán (Colombia)



--Jakeline Romero Epiayu, Wayuu Women’s Force (Colombia)



--José Angel Llamas, Peaceful Resistance of La Puya (Guatemala)



--Diana Salazar, London Mining Network



Moderators:



--Aldo Orellana López, Terra Justa



