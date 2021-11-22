Time: 11am PST / 1pm Mexico & Guatemala / 2pm EST & Colombia / 7pm UK
More info: https://ips-dc.org/events/pillage-by-arbitration/
REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KdLntIt4RG66go3zIdlmEg
Join us to talk with grassroots movements in Colombia and Guatemala about their struggles and the dangers and injustices of Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) enshrined in the Canada Colombia Free Trade Agreement and thousands of other international investment agreements worldwide.
We will discuss how they threaten Indigenous territories, water and sovereignty, as well as what we can do to support their movements and take greater action at home.
SPEAKERS:
--Stuart Trew, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA)
--Juan Camilo Sarmiento, Committee for the Defence of Water and the Páramo of Santurbán (Colombia)
--Jakeline Romero Epiayu, Wayuu Women’s Force (Colombia)
--José Angel Llamas, Peaceful Resistance of La Puya (Guatemala)
--Diana Salazar, London Mining Network
Moderators:
--Aldo Orellana López, Terra Justa
--Jen Moore, Institute for Policy Studies – Global Economy Program
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/29/2021
|Pillage by Arbitration: The Deep Injustices of Mining Companies Against Indigenous Lands
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday November 29
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Institute for Policy Studies
|Location Details
|Virtual forum via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 22nd, 2021 10:32 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network