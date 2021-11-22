top
Pillage by Arbitration: The Deep Injustices of Mining Companies Against Indigenous Lands
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday November 29
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorInstitute for Policy Studies
Location Details
Virtual forum via Zoom
Time: 11am PST / 1pm Mexico & Guatemala / 2pm EST & Colombia / 7pm UK

More info: https://ips-dc.org/events/pillage-by-arbitration/

REGISTER HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KdLntIt4RG66go3zIdlmEg


Join us to talk with grassroots movements in Colombia and Guatemala about their struggles and the dangers and injustices of Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) enshrined in the Canada Colombia Free Trade Agreement and thousands of other international investment agreements worldwide.

We will discuss how they threaten Indigenous territories, water and sovereignty, as well as what we can do to support their movements and take greater action at home.

SPEAKERS:

--Stuart Trew, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA)

--Juan Camilo Sarmiento, Committee for the Defence of Water and the Páramo of Santurbán (Colombia)

--Jakeline Romero Epiayu, Wayuu Women’s Force (Colombia)

--José Angel Llamas, Peaceful Resistance of La Puya (Guatemala)

--Diana Salazar, London Mining Network

Moderators:

--Aldo Orellana López, Terra Justa

--Jen Moore, Institute for Policy Studies – Global Economy Program
