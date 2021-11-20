[virtual event] Writers reflecting on the legacy of Dodie Bellamy's "The Letters of Mina Harker" a pivotal publication to feminist and New Narrative literature. The panel features Dodie Bellamy, Eileen Myles, London Pinkney, Julian Talamantez Brolaski and Jeanne Thornton. Moderated by Megan Milks.



Free

