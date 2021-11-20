[virtual event] Writers reflecting on the legacy of Dodie Bellamy's "The Letters of Mina Harker" a pivotal publication to feminist and New Narrative literature. The panel features Dodie Bellamy, Eileen Myles, London Pinkney, Julian Talamantez Brolaski and Jeanne Thornton. Moderated by Megan Milks.
|Date
|Monday December 13
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/12/13/panel-r...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 3:27 PM
