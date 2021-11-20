top
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
NUHW Kaiser Eastbay Strikers Picket Kaiser World HQTo Stop Attacks On Workers & Patients
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 1:21 PM
Striking NUHW mental healthcare workers joined IUOE Local 39 engineers on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser hospital and the Kaiser headquarters in Oakland
sm_iuoe_nuhw_patients_before_profits_11-19-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Kaiser National Union of Healthcare Workers NUHW in Northern California went on strike for it's attack on the IUOE Local 39 engineers and the failure of their union to get a contract. They also spoke out about the failure of Kaiser to properly provide timely care for Kaiser members of mental health issues. Some talked about the problems of the pandemic for their patients including children who have been isolated and traumatized by the pandemic. Kaiser has a $14 billion in reserves but it is trying to get give backs and concessions from the unions.

The IOUE Local 39 engineers have been on strike for over 63 days and despite the fact that other union contracts have expired all workers are not joining them on an indefinite strike until all unions get a contract.

Also members of Kaiser spoke about how they are being shortchanged on services that they are paying for.

Additional media:

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Kaiser IUOE 39 Striker "We're On Verge Of What Could Be The Biggest Healthcare Strike In American History"
https://youtu.be/11cj6A9g0fE

IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I

700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

STILL ON THE LINE! Macy's IUOE 39 Engineers Still Fighting Give-backs & Scabs After 63 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/PnBFxOoMuSA

IUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWcpJCanPw

California IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA1zIgUkEoY

IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s

IUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. Week
https://youtu.be/h4Un-RER6lU

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/2g5OoofEUmA
§Premiums Not Going For Care
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 1:21 PM
sm_iuoe_nuhw_your_premiums_11-19-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A striking Kaiser worker's poster said that premiums were not going for care and instead going for profits.
https://youtu.be/2g5OoofEUmA
§Workers United
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 1:21 PM
sm_iuoe_nuhw_united.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NUHW members struck in unity with IUOE Local 39 engineers but this was a limited strike and all other unions are continuing to cross picket lines.
https://youtu.be/2g5OoofEUmA
§Patient Health Under Threat
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 1:21 PM
sm_iuoe_uhw_patient_health_11-19-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers charged that Kaiser patient health is under threat from management which has a $14 billion surplus yet is using that to bust unions instead of putting it for more patient care.
https://youtu.be/2g5OoofEUmA
§Listen Kaiser
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 1:21 PM
sm_iuoe_nuhw_listen_kaiser_11-19-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NUHW striking Kaiser bosses to listen to them but they and other unions continue to be attacked.
https://youtu.be/2g5OoofEUmA
