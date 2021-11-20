Striking NUHW mental healthcare workers joined IUOE Local 39 engineers on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser hospital and the Kaiser headquarters in Oakland

Kaiser National Union of Healthcare Workers NUHW in Northern California went on strike for it's attack on the IUOE Local 39 engineers and the failure of their union to get a contract. They also spoke out about the failure of Kaiser to properly provide timely care for Kaiser members of mental health issues. Some talked about the problems of the pandemic for their patients including children who have been isolated and traumatized by the pandemic. Kaiser has a $14 billion in reserves but it is trying to get give backs and concessions from the unions.The IOUE Local 39 engineers have been on strike for over 63 days and despite the fact that other union contracts have expired all workers are not joining them on an indefinite strike until all unions get a contract.Also members of Kaiser spoke about how they are being shortchanged on services that they are paying for.