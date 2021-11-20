top
Holiday Bazaar & Silent Auction
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 05
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Emailcm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone831-915-7257
Location Details
1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA
Annual holiday fundraiser to benefit the Monterey Peace and Justice Center. Find handcrafted and one-of-a-kind artworks, jewelry, scarves, home goods and decor, note cards, baked goods, and more for purchase. The silent auction will feature fun, unique items. Come enjoy the holiday cheer and refreshments! Live music performed by Jack Mescall, principal cellist for the Paradise Symphony Orchestra (pre-2018 wildfire).

Please show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 48 hours.

If you can, please RSVP to help our planning:
https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2021-Holiday-Bazaar

Co-sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch and Monterey Peace and Justice Center.

sm_mpjc_bazaar_12-05-21_flyer.jpg
original image (1754x2497)
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 12:27 PM
