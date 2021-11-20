Annual holiday fundraiser to benefit the Monterey Peace and Justice Center. Find handcrafted and one-of-a-kind artworks, jewelry, scarves, home goods and decor, note cards, baked goods, and more for purchase. The silent auction will feature fun, unique items. Come enjoy the holiday cheer and refreshments! Live music performed by Jack Mescall, principal cellist for the Paradise Symphony Orchestra (pre-2018 wildfire).
Please show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from the previous 48 hours.
If you can, please RSVP to help our planning:
https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2021-Holiday-Bazaar
Co-sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch and Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
View events for the week of 12/ 5/2021
|Holiday Bazaar & Silent Auction
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 05
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|831-915-7257
|Location Details
|
1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA
|
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 12:27 PM
