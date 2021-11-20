top
Climate Stewardship: Taking Collective Action to Protect California with Adina Merenlender
Date Tuesday December 07
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details
To register for this free online event, visit:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/12-7-climate-stewardship-taking-collective-action-to-protect-california-with-adina-merenlender/
Across California, communities are addressing wildfires, climate justice, urban heat islands, ocean temperature rise, and other climate issues in an effort to make natural, working, and urban landscapes more resilient.

During this talk, author Adina Merenlender will share stories from her recently published book, Climate Stewardship: Taking Collective Action to Protect California, which highlights the real work being done by everyday citizens throughout the state to address climate change.

About the Speaker

Adina Merenlender is a Cooperative Extension Specialist at University of California, Berkeley, and is an internationally recognized conservation biologist known for land-use planning, watershed science, landscape connectivity, and naturalist and stewardship training. She has authored more than 100 published works in the field of conservation science.
sm_climate_stewardship_taking_collective_action_to_protect_california_with_adina_merenlender.jpg
original image (2000x1125)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1572937183...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 20th, 2021 12:50 AM
