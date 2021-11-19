top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/19/2021
Oakland: Stand with Kenosha
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday November 19
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAll of Us or None + more groups
Location Details
18th & Broadway, Oakland
KYLE RITTENHOUSE ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES
ORGANIZATIONS DEMAND THAT THE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INTERVENES
OAKLAND TO FILL THE STREETS, 6PM, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH

WHO: All of Us or None, Anti Police-Terror Project, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Justice Teams, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, Oakland Brown Berets, Oakland Rising, People’s Strike Bay Area, and other organizations.

WHAT: Emergency call to action to condemn the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges. Oakland is asking all other cities to STAND WITH KENOSHA! Demand that the Federal Department of Justice Civil Rights Division immediately step in to prosecute Rittenhouse on civil rights abuses and hold Kenosha court officials accountable for racist policies and practices implemented throughout the process.

WHERE: 18th & Broadway, Oakland, CA with a call out to cities across the country to organize their own actions in solidarity with Kenosha.

WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday, November 19th, 2021

BACKGROUND:
On August 25, 2020 armed white supremacists went to Kenosha to kill protesters & the police helped them. Jojo Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber gave their lives, and Gaige Grosskreutz was severely injured while protecting people that were demanding justice for Jacob Blake on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Today, the Wisconsin injustice system has legalized lynch mobs. And, President Biden and the federal Department of Justice have remained silent.
sm_stand_with_kenosha_oakland_kyle_rittenhouse_verdict_november_19_2021.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:32 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Location?LocalFriday Nov 19th, 2021 5:18 PM
Aquitted llike the Police shooting & Killing as NAZIsZachary RunningWolf Friday Nov 19th, 2021 5:02 PM
