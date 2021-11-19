KYLE RITTENHOUSE ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES
ORGANIZATIONS DEMAND THAT THE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INTERVENES
OAKLAND TO FILL THE STREETS, 6PM, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH
WHO: All of Us or None, Anti Police-Terror Project, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Justice Teams, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, Oakland Brown Berets, Oakland Rising, People’s Strike Bay Area, and other organizations.
WHAT: Emergency call to action to condemn the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges. Oakland is asking all other cities to STAND WITH KENOSHA! Demand that the Federal Department of Justice Civil Rights Division immediately step in to prosecute Rittenhouse on civil rights abuses and hold Kenosha court officials accountable for racist policies and practices implemented throughout the process.
WHERE: 18th & Broadway, Oakland, CA with a call out to cities across the country to organize their own actions in solidarity with Kenosha.
WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday, November 19th, 2021
BACKGROUND:
On August 25, 2020 armed white supremacists went to Kenosha to kill protesters & the police helped them. Jojo Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber gave their lives, and Gaige Grosskreutz was severely injured while protecting people that were demanding justice for Jacob Blake on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Today, the Wisconsin injustice system has legalized lynch mobs. And, President Biden and the federal Department of Justice have remained silent.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/19/2021
|Oakland: Stand with Kenosha
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday November 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|All of Us or None + more groups
|Location Details
|18th & Broadway, Oakland
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:32 PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.