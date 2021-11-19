KYLE RITTENHOUSE ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES

ORGANIZATIONS DEMAND THAT THE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INTERVENES

OAKLAND TO FILL THE STREETS, 6PM, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH



WHO: All of Us or None, Anti Police-Terror Project, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Justice Teams, Legal Services for Prisoners with Children, Oakland Brown Berets, Oakland Rising, People’s Strike Bay Area, and other organizations.



WHAT: Emergency call to action to condemn the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges. Oakland is asking all other cities to STAND WITH KENOSHA! Demand that the Federal Department of Justice Civil Rights Division immediately step in to prosecute Rittenhouse on civil rights abuses and hold Kenosha court officials accountable for racist policies and practices implemented throughout the process.



WHERE: 18th & Broadway, Oakland, CA with a call out to cities across the country to organize their own actions in solidarity with Kenosha.



WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday, November 19th, 2021



BACKGROUND:

On August 25, 2020 armed white supremacists went to Kenosha to kill protesters & the police helped them. Jojo Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber gave their lives, and Gaige Grosskreutz was severely injured while protecting people that were demanding justice for Jacob Blake on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Today, the Wisconsin injustice system has legalized lynch mobs. And, President Biden and the federal Department of Justice have remained silent. Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:32 PM