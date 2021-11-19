top
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
World Children’s Day: Celebrating the Convention on the Rights of the Child w/ UNA SF
Date Saturday November 20
Time 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Assoc. San Francisco
Location Details
Online event - FREE and open to the community
Join the United Nations Assoc. San Francisco on World Children's Day which is a celebration commemorating the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

Date and time: Sat, November 20, 2021 @ 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM PST

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-childrens-day-the-convention-for-rights-of-the-child-tickets-202820269887


SCHEDULE:

World Children’s Day:
Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child

Session One: An Introduction to the Convention for Rights of the Child

Session Two: The Convention on the Ground

Special Guests:

United Nations Association Ghana
"Our Children's Trust"
YWCA of San Francisco

Session Three: Why not? The Convention on the Ground.

Special Guests

Evelyn Leopold
Antonia Lavine

Come join our guests: children, adults, experts and advocates all, to discuss these issues on World Children’s Day, 2021.


ABOUT: World Children's Day & the Convention on the Rights of the Child

November 20, 2021

World Children's Day is celebrated on the 20th of November in order to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), the first international treaty to integrate all human rights in reference to children.

The goal is that on the basis of this popular Convention, the public can come together to promote and celebrate a child’s ability to participate more fully in family, social, and cultural life.

And yet, one seemingly impossible fact casts a shadow over all good intentions: The United States remains the only country in the world that has not ratified this Convention.

WHY?

On November 20th, the UNA-SF will examine this unique phenomenon from several angles. We will discuss the history and background of World Children’s Day and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We will also commemorate and even celebrate what the Convention is capable of by looking to other countries. Finally, we will discuss just why the United States has remained alone in the world regarding the CRC’s ratification. And most importantly, we will show how we can begin to turn this situation around.
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:04 PM
