Date and time: Sat, November 20, 2021 @ 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM PST



RSVP:





SCHEDULE:



World Children’s Day:

Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child



Session One: An Introduction to the Convention for Rights of the Child



Session Two: The Convention on the Ground



Special Guests:



United Nations Association Ghana

"Our Children's Trust"

YWCA of San Francisco



Session Three: Why not? The Convention on the Ground.



Special Guests



Evelyn Leopold

Antonia Lavine



Come join our guests: children, adults, experts and advocates all, to discuss these issues on World Children’s Day, 2021.





ABOUT: World Children's Day & the Convention on the Rights of the Child



November 20, 2021



World Children's Day is celebrated on the 20th of November in order to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), the first international treaty to integrate all human rights in reference to children.



The goal is that on the basis of this popular Convention, the public can come together to promote and celebrate a child’s ability to participate more fully in family, social, and cultural life.



And yet, one seemingly impossible fact casts a shadow over all good intentions: The United States remains the only country in the world that has not ratified this Convention.



WHY?



On November 20th, the UNA-SF will examine this unique phenomenon from several angles. We will discuss the history and background of World Children’s Day and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We will also commemorate and even celebrate what the Convention is capable of by looking to other countries. Finally, we will discuss just why the United States has remained alone in the world regarding the CRC’s ratification. And most importantly, we will show how we can begin to turn this situation around. Join the United Nations Assoc. San Francisco on World Children's Day which is a celebration commemorating the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the ChildDate and time: Sat, November 20, 2021 @ 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM PSTRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-childrens-day-the-convention-for-rights-of-the-child-tickets-202820269887 SCHEDULE:World Children’s Day:Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the ChildSession One: An Introduction to the Convention for Rights of the ChildSession Two: The Convention on the GroundSpecial Guests:United Nations Association Ghana"Our Children's Trust"YWCA of San FranciscoSession Three: Why not? The Convention on the Ground.Special GuestsEvelyn LeopoldAntonia LavineCome join our guests: children, adults, experts and advocates all, to discuss these issues on World Children’s Day, 2021.ABOUT: World Children's Day & the Convention on the Rights of the ChildNovember 20, 2021World Children's Day is celebrated on the 20th of November in order to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), the first international treaty to integrate all human rights in reference to children.The goal is that on the basis of this popular Convention, the public can come together to promote and celebrate a child’s ability to participate more fully in family, social, and cultural life.And yet, one seemingly impossible fact casts a shadow over all good intentions: The United States remains the only country in the world that has not ratified this Convention.WHY?On November 20th, the UNA-SF will examine this unique phenomenon from several angles. We will discuss the history and background of World Children’s Day and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We will also commemorate and even celebrate what the Convention is capable of by looking to other countries. Finally, we will discuss just why the United States has remained alone in the world regarding the CRC’s ratification. And most importantly, we will show how we can begin to turn this situation around. Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:04 PM