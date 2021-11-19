Join the United Nations Assoc. San Francisco on World Children's Day which is a celebration commemorating the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Date and time: Sat, November 20, 2021 @ 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-childrens-day-the-convention-for-rights-of-the-child-tickets-202820269887
SCHEDULE:
World Children’s Day:
Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Session One: An Introduction to the Convention for Rights of the Child
Session Two: The Convention on the Ground
Special Guests:
United Nations Association Ghana
"Our Children's Trust"
YWCA of San Francisco
Session Three: Why not? The Convention on the Ground.
Special Guests
Evelyn Leopold
Antonia Lavine
Come join our guests: children, adults, experts and advocates all, to discuss these issues on World Children’s Day, 2021.
ABOUT: World Children's Day & the Convention on the Rights of the Child
November 20, 2021
World Children's Day is celebrated on the 20th of November in order to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), the first international treaty to integrate all human rights in reference to children.
The goal is that on the basis of this popular Convention, the public can come together to promote and celebrate a child’s ability to participate more fully in family, social, and cultural life.
And yet, one seemingly impossible fact casts a shadow over all good intentions: The United States remains the only country in the world that has not ratified this Convention.
WHY?
On November 20th, the UNA-SF will examine this unique phenomenon from several angles. We will discuss the history and background of World Children’s Day and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. We will also commemorate and even celebrate what the Convention is capable of by looking to other countries. Finally, we will discuss just why the United States has remained alone in the world regarding the CRC’s ratification. And most importantly, we will show how we can begin to turn this situation around.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 11/20/2021
|World Children’s Day: Celebrating the Convention on the Rights of the Child w/ UNA SF
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 20
|Time
|9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|United Nations Assoc. San Francisco
|Location Details
|Online event - FREE and open to the community
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 3:04 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network