San Jose Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021: Evening Vigil at SJ City Hall
Date Saturday November 20
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSJTDOR
Location Details
Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113

Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
Please join us outside San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113 on November 20th at 6pm as we hold vigil for our transgender siblings who have been lost to violence this year.

The event will move online if heavy rain is forecast, with a link to be posted once that info is available.

San Jose Transgender Day of Remembrance (https://www.sjtdor.org/) is held each year on November 20th and is put on by members of the local transgender community. To further community awareness and better support our trans siblings a website and social media accounts have been started in hopes of moving beyond a once yearly event.

"Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Rita Hester's death, and began an important tradition that has become the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance."
-taken from https://www.glaad.org/tdor

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/san-jose-c...

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 2:02 PM
IMC Network
