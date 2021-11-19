



The event will move online if heavy rain is forecast, with a link to be posted once that info is available.



San Jose Transgender Day of Remembrance (



"Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Rita Hester's death, and began an important tradition that has become the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance."

-taken from



