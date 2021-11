as we honor and remember our transgender and gender nonconforming siblings on Transgender Day of Remembrance.



When: Saturday, November 20 @ 11 AM - 1 PM



Where: Grace Baptist Church, 484 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112



Post:





We invite all South Bay community members across all intersecting identities for this moment of reflection and acknowledgement. Dress layered. Bring flowers. And commit to ending this senseless violence against trans identities.



In 2021, 45 transgender people in the US have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality, particularly transgender women of color. We honor them by saying their names:



Tyianna Alexander, Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín, Bianca “Muffin” Bankz, Dominique Jackson, Fifty Bandz, Alexus Braxton, Chyna Carrillo, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, Jasmine Cannady, Jenna Franks, Diamond Kyree Sanders, Rayanna Pardo, Jaida Peterson, Dominique Lucious, Remy Fennell, Tiara Banks, Natalia Smut, Iris Santos, Tiffany Thomas, Keri Washington, Jahaira DeAlto, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, Sophie Vásquez, Danika “Danny” Henson, Serenity Hollis, Oliver “Ollie” Taylor, Thomas Hardin, Poe Black, EJ Boykin, Aidelen Evans, Taya Ashton, Shai Vanderpump, Tierramarie Lewis, Miss CoCo, Pooh Johnson, Disaya Monaee, Briana Hamilton, Kiér Laprí Kartier, Mel Groves, Royal Poetical Starz, Zoella “Zoey” Rose Martinez, Jo Acker, Jessi Hart, Rikkey Outumuro, Marquiisha Lawrence



Additionally, we honor and acknowledge the 6 transgender people who have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality from November 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020:



Asia Jynae Foster, Chae’Meshia Simms, Kimberly Fial, Jaheim Pugh Jaheim Barbie,

Courtney “Eshay” Key, Alexandria Winchester





#TransAwarenessWeek #TransAwarenessMonth #TransgenderDayOfRememberance #TDOR #TDOR2021 #SayTheirNames #BlackTransLivesMatter #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransKids #SVPride





Other TDOR Events in the SF Bay Area:



11/18: TDOR - The Historical and Human Experience (virtual)-



11/19: TDOR San Mateo County (virutal) -



11/20: TDOR Grace Baptist Church, San Jose (in-person) -



Santa Clara County Transgender Employment Survey - Join Silicon Valley Pride ( https://www.svpride.com/ ) at Grace Baptist Churchas we honor and remember our transgender and gender nonconforming siblings on Transgender Day of Remembrance.When: Saturday, November 20 @ 11 AM - 1 PMWhere: Grace Baptist Church, 484 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/ We invite all South Bay community members across all intersecting identities for this moment of reflection and acknowledgement. Dress layered. Bring flowers. And commit to ending this senseless violence against trans identities.In 2021, 45 transgender people in the US have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality, particularly transgender women of color. We honor them by saying their names:Tyianna Alexander, Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín, Bianca “Muffin” Bankz, Dominique Jackson, Fifty Bandz, Alexus Braxton, Chyna Carrillo, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, Jasmine Cannady, Jenna Franks, Diamond Kyree Sanders, Rayanna Pardo, Jaida Peterson, Dominique Lucious, Remy Fennell, Tiara Banks, Natalia Smut, Iris Santos, Tiffany Thomas, Keri Washington, Jahaira DeAlto, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, Sophie Vásquez, Danika “Danny” Henson, Serenity Hollis, Oliver “Ollie” Taylor, Thomas Hardin, Poe Black, EJ Boykin, Aidelen Evans, Taya Ashton, Shai Vanderpump, Tierramarie Lewis, Miss CoCo, Pooh Johnson, Disaya Monaee, Briana Hamilton, Kiér Laprí Kartier, Mel Groves, Royal Poetical Starz, Zoella “Zoey” Rose Martinez, Jo Acker, Jessi Hart, Rikkey Outumuro, Marquiisha LawrenceAdditionally, we honor and acknowledge the 6 transgender people who have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality from November 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020:Asia Jynae Foster, Chae’Meshia Simms, Kimberly Fial, Jaheim Pugh Jaheim Barbie,Courtney “Eshay” Key, Alexandria Winchester#TransAwarenessWeek #TransAwarenessMonth #TransgenderDayOfRememberance #TDOR #TDOR2021 #SayTheirNames #BlackTransLivesMatter #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransKids #SVPrideOther TDOR Events in the SF Bay Area:11/18: TDOR - The Historical and Human Experience (virtual)- https://sccgov-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0em06WLvQlmqPCtAL9--DQ 11/19: TDOR San Mateo County (virutal) - https://smcgov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpcOurrz0oGtzQcn7udizt3oz7Dj4gHK-m 11/20: TDOR Grace Baptist Church, San Jose (in-person) - https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/ Santa Clara County Transgender Employment Survey - https://survey.cmi.info/se/359D342B06DB7A93?CMID=CMI For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 1:31 PM