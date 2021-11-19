Join Silicon Valley Pride (https://www.svpride.com/) at Grace Baptist Church
as we honor and remember our transgender and gender nonconforming siblings on Transgender Day of Remembrance.
When: Saturday, November 20 @ 11 AM - 1 PM
Where: Grace Baptist Church, 484 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/
We invite all South Bay community members across all intersecting identities for this moment of reflection and acknowledgement. Dress layered. Bring flowers. And commit to ending this senseless violence against trans identities.
In 2021, 45 transgender people in the US have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality, particularly transgender women of color. We honor them by saying their names:
Tyianna Alexander, Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín, Bianca “Muffin” Bankz, Dominique Jackson, Fifty Bandz, Alexus Braxton, Chyna Carrillo, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, Jasmine Cannady, Jenna Franks, Diamond Kyree Sanders, Rayanna Pardo, Jaida Peterson, Dominique Lucious, Remy Fennell, Tiara Banks, Natalia Smut, Iris Santos, Tiffany Thomas, Keri Washington, Jahaira DeAlto, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, Sophie Vásquez, Danika “Danny” Henson, Serenity Hollis, Oliver “Ollie” Taylor, Thomas Hardin, Poe Black, EJ Boykin, Aidelen Evans, Taya Ashton, Shai Vanderpump, Tierramarie Lewis, Miss CoCo, Pooh Johnson, Disaya Monaee, Briana Hamilton, Kiér Laprí Kartier, Mel Groves, Royal Poetical Starz, Zoella “Zoey” Rose Martinez, Jo Acker, Jessi Hart, Rikkey Outumuro, Marquiisha Lawrence
Additionally, we honor and acknowledge the 6 transgender people who have fallen victim to anti-trans violence and brutality from November 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020:
Asia Jynae Foster, Chae’Meshia Simms, Kimberly Fial, Jaheim Pugh Jaheim Barbie,
Courtney “Eshay” Key, Alexandria Winchester
#TransAwarenessWeek #TransAwarenessMonth #TransgenderDayOfRememberance #TDOR #TDOR2021 #SayTheirNames #BlackTransLivesMatter #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransKids #SVPride
Other TDOR Events in the SF Bay Area:
11/18: TDOR - The Historical and Human Experience (virtual)- https://sccgov-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0em06WLvQlmqPCtAL9--DQ
11/19: TDOR San Mateo County (virutal) - https://smcgov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpcOurrz0oGtzQcn7udizt3oz7Dj4gHK-m
11/20: TDOR Grace Baptist Church, San Jose (in-person) - https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/
Santa Clara County Transgender Employment Survey - https://survey.cmi.info/se/359D342B06DB7A93?CMID=CMI
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 11/20/2021
|Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil in San Jose w/ SVPride
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 20
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Silicon Valley Pride
|Location Details
|Grace Baptist Church, 484 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWLhD0XjSpf/
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 19th, 2021 1:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network