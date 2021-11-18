top
Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
New 700+ Page A.L.F. Writing Collection Available Again
by Animal Liberation Press Office
Thursday Nov 18th, 2021 8:19 PM
Last month, former ALF activist Peter Young released a 700+ page book compiling nearly everything written by the Animal Liberation Front in North America. The book sold out on Amazon in one day, and availability has been a challenge since.
2021_alfstrikesagain.jpg
Get yours NOW!

The A.L.F. Strikes Again : Collected Writings Of The Animal Liberation Front In North America
https://liberation-xyz.square.site/product/the-a-l-f-strikes-again-collected-writings-of-the-animal-liberation-front-in-north-america/20

Sections of the comprehensive book include:
1. How It Was Done- Members of the ALF share how they carried out some of their greatest raids
2. Interviews- With Alf activists
3. Essays- Writings from ALF activists
4. Communiques- Anonymous claims of responsibility issued after ALF actions
5. How-To Guides- How to carry out ALF actions

“Thanks for supporting this project I assembled to provide history with the definitive look inside the Animal Liberation Front.”
— Peter Young


Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
