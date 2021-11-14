Revolutionary Integration: Linking the Struggles for Black Freedom and Socialism - Week 11 -
How can we get rid of systemic racism? In a study of Revolutionary Integration: A Marxist Analysis of African American Liberation and other readings, discussion will include the connection between the Civil Rights and labor movements; the need for radical Black leadership and role of women and LGBTQ+ folks; and how to build a multiracial movement powerful enough to win fundamental change.
Register at https://bit.ly/revolutionaryintegration to receive the reading schedule and zoom link.
Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30pm
November 2 through January 25
Online Meetings via Zoom
Everyone welcome.
Suggested donations: $2 to $5 per session or $20-$50 for series.
Call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] gmail.com for information or to obtain reading
materials.
