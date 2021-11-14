top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Revolutionary Integration: Linking the Struggles for Black Freedom and Socialism - Week 8
Date Tuesday December 21
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Freedom Socialist Party
EmailbayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
Zoom - Register at https://bit.ly/revolutionaryintegration to receive the reading schedule and zoom link.
Revolutionary Integration: Linking the Struggles for Black Freedom and Socialism - Week 8 - Cultural Nationalism, Sexism and Black Feminism

How can we get rid of systemic racism? In a study of Revolutionary Integration: A Marxist Analysis of African American Liberation and other readings, discussion will include the connection between the Civil Rights and labor movements; the need for radical Black leadership and role of women and LGBTQ+ folks; and how to build a multiracial movement powerful enough to win fundamental change.

Register at https://bit.ly/revolutionaryintegration to receive the reading schedule and zoom link.

Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30pm
November 2 through January 25

Online Meetings via Zoom
Everyone welcome.
Suggested donations: $2 to $5 per session or $20-$50 for series.

Call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] gmail.com for information or to obtain reading
materials.

For more event information: https://bit.ly/revolutionaryintegration

