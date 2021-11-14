From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Apache Naelyn Pike: Women as Life Givers, Surviving the Extinction Plan
Apache Naelyn Pike, 22, brought this powerful message: "When we are born, then they know that their plan for our extinction failed." This fact is empowering, Naelyn said during a panel of four women speaking on "Nature, Justice and Women's Leadership: A Strategic Trio for Effective Change," at the Bioneers Conference.
Article by Brenda Norrell
Apache Naelyn Pike, 22, brought this powerful message: "When we are born, then they know that their plan for our extinction failed."
This fact is empowering, Naelyn said during a panel of four women speaking on "Nature, Justice and Women's Leadership: A Strategic Trio for Effective Change," at the Bioneers Conference.
Naelyn said this is a time of urgency for youths and future generations of children depend on their learning and knowing.
"Either we stand up or we don't survive," Naelyn said during the webcast. Naelyn is Chiricahua Apache and lives on San Carlos Apache Nation in Arizona. She is a longtime defender of sacred Oak Flat from copper mining and the granddaughter of Wendsler Nosie, founder of Apache Stronghold.
Naelyn pointed out that Indigenous Peoples are the stewards of the land and are a force that can create real change.
Bioneers Conference 2021
Panel Nature + Justice + Women’s Leadership: A Strategic Trio for Effective Change
As ecological destruction, climate destabilization, the global pandemic, and all forms of historical and current injustice are converging to initiate a near-death experience for our species, join a group of wise women to discuss why the combination of honoring, respecting and learning from nature, being motivated by a deep quest for justice, and cultivating the leadership of women can provide a potent, three-pronged strategic path for getting us to a world we want. With: Osprey Orielle Lake, founder/Executive Director, Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International, author of Uprisings for the Earth: Reconnecting Culture with Nature; Amisha Ghadiali, a UK-based intuitive therapist, meditation and yoga teacher, host and founder of the podcast and community, The Future Is Beautiful, and author of Intuition; Naelyn Pike, renowned young Chiricahua Apache activist. Hosted by: Nina Simons, co-founder of Bioneers.
