Challenging Colonialism e01e02: The Matter of Shellmounds by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom

Saturday Nov 13th, 2021 9:55 PM

This episode examines the San Francisco Bay Area mounded monuments known today as the Shellmounds. These sacred sites have long histories stretching back thousands of years, but are under threat by ongoing development projects. This episode explores the history and significance of these monuments, as well as the Indigenous led fight to protect them. 51 min, 15 sec.

