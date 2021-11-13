top
Challenging Colonialism e01e02: The Matter of Shellmounds
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Saturday Nov 13th, 2021 9:55 PM
This episode examines the San Francisco Bay Area mounded monuments known today as the Shellmounds. These sacred sites have long histories stretching back thousands of years, but are under threat by ongoing development projects. This episode explores the history and significance of these monuments, as well as the Indigenous led fight to protect them. 51 min, 15 sec.
Listen now:
Download Audio (517.3MB) | Embed Audio
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
Interviewees for s01e02:
Corrina Gould, Chair of Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone
Johnella LaRose (Shoshone Bannock and Carrizo Tribes)
Dr. Tsim Schneider (Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria)
Dr. Abel Gomez
Stephanie Manning
Perry Matlock
Mark Hylkema
Toby McLeod

Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews were conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written and recorded by Hilson Parker and G. Gonzales
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod

For further reading and to get involved, see the following:

Shellmound: Ohlone Heritage Site & Sacred Grounds organization website:
https://shellmound.org/

Indian People Organizing for Change (IPOC) “Shellmound Walk” website:
http://ipocshellmoundwalk.homestead.com/

Sogorea Te Land Trust: Sogorea Te' Land Trust is an urban Indigenous women-led land trust that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people.:
https://sogoreate-landtrust.org/

Sacred Land Films & Blog:
https://sacredland.org/

“Buried” - Animated short on shellmounds:
https://www.injunuity.org/#!/show/1

Tsim Schneider’s book: Archaeology of Refuge and Recourse: Coast Miwok Resilience and Indigenous Hinterlands in Colonial California
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/the-archaeology-of-refuge-and-recourse

Tsim Schneider’s dissertation on shell mounds: Placing Refuge: Shell Mounds and the Archaeology of Colonial Encounters in the San Francisco Bay Area, California https://escholarship.org/content/qt605189z7/qt605189z7_noSplash_52b17d7207bfc76d1e4929c6151195a1.pdf
